NORTH HUNTINGDON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinitum LIVE Creator Network: Pioneering a New Era in Live Streaming on TikTok

Launched on March 15, 2023, the Infinitum LIVE Creator Network is revolutionising the live streaming landscape by offering unparalleled support and innovative resources to live creators. In a short span, the network has experienced exponential growth, now boasting over 1,860 creators from the United States and Canada on the TikTok LIVE platform under the handle @infinitumcreatornetwork.

Founded by @JrFTW, a visionary with a diverse background in social media, mental health advocacy, drone cinematography, and music, Infinitum LIVE CN has quickly become a cornerstone for creators seeking to enhance their careers and personal growth. @JrFTW's commitment to fostering a supportive community is evident in his nightly live sessions focused on mental health awareness, blending humour with genuine support.

Joining @JrFTW in leading the network is COO @thedistracteddogmom, whose eclectic experiences as a registered nurse, content creator, and dedicated dog mom contribute to the nurturing and positive environment Infinitum LIVE CN is known for. Together, they aim to transform emerging talents into leading digital influencers by providing essential tools,

mentorship, and support.

Infinitum LIVE CN's success is highlighted by the achievements of its diverse roster of creators, including @queen widivybz, @hollywood chichi, and @deep thoughts available, who have leveraged the network's resources to reach new career milestones. The full roster can be viewed at https://infinitumlive.com/roster/.

The network offers comprehensive support to its creators, including training sessions, profile optimization, access to exclusive events, and special incentives for top performers and those who contribute to expanding the community. This collaborative spirit is at the heart of Infinitum's mission to create a free, supportive space where creators can thrive and foster meaningful connections.

About Infinitum LIVE Creator Network

Infinitum LIVE CN is dedicated to empowering live streamers through innovation, support, and community engagement, promoting a healthy and successful digital ecosystem. For more information about Infinitum Live: https://infinitumlive.com/