Design Educates Awards 2024 is open

design educates awards

Design and Architecture impact society” — DEAwards

MELLE, GERMANY, February 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Design Educates Awards (DEAwards) recognize, showcase, and promote globally the best ideas and implementations of architecture and design. We bring together a community of creatives who emphasize the meaning of the true added value of their projects.We are looking for creative, innovative projects (completed or concepts from the last 5 years) of any scale that, in addition to excellent aesthetics, incorporate added value —such as educational potential, storytelling elements, the stimulation of critical thinking, the ability to influence users’ emotions or behaviour, and an impact on perception or encompass other similar values.Outstanding International JuryOur esteemed jury consists of world-renowned architects, designers, innovators and educators who are successfully expanding the boundaries of what is possible in their fields. This year our Jury panel has been joined by Prof. Toyo Ito, Prof. Masayo Ave, Prof. Rainer Mahlamäki, David Basulto and more exceptional architects and designers.CeremonyThe awards ceremony will take place during the Architecture in Foyer 2024 conference at the Solarlux Campus in Germany (Melle, Lower Saxony, Germany) from September 19 & 20, 2024. The conference will be hosted by Solarlux GmbH, the strategic partner of the awards.ScheduleProject submission deadline: April 21, 2024Jury deliberation: May 2024Announcement of winners: June 2024Awards Ceremony 2024: September 19 & 20, 2024 at SOLARLUX CAMPUS in Melle | GermanyMore information at the details and eligibility at website: https://designeducates.com/ Media press-kit is available at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1hI6ivhZLVncOF3YUVrA0OKD71VN77mPf?usp=sharing

Winners talk