Zigbee Market Update Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger: Telegesis, Silicon Laboratories, Qualcomm
Zigbee Market Size Analysis by Competitive landscape and Insights for the next 5 years
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence recently released a survey document on the Zigbee Market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Zigbee market. Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States), NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands), Microchip Technology Inc. (United States), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (United States), Digi International Inc. (United States), Qualcomm Incorporated (United States), Silicon Laboratories (United States), Semiconductor Components Industries LLC (United States), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (United States), Sena Technologies Inc. (United States), Nordic Semiconductor ASA (Norway), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), GreenPeak Technologies (Netherlands), Telegesis Ltd (United Kingdom).
Definition:
Zigbee is a wireless communication protocol commonly used in low-power, low-data-rate applications such as home automation, industrial control, and sensor networks. Zigbee networks consist of multiple devices, including sensors, actuators, and controllers, which communicate with each other using Zigbee's mesh networking topology. In a Zigbee mesh network, devices can communicate directly with each other or through intermediate devices, known as routers, to extend the network's range and improve reliability.
Market Trends:
●Expansion of Zigbee-based mesh networks for robust and scalable connectivity.
Market Drivers:
●Increasing demand for IoT devices and smart home automation solutions.
●Growth of smart building and industrial automation applications.
Market Opportunities:
●Expansion of Zigbee networks in smart cities and industrial IoT applications.
Market Restraints:
●Concerns about cybersecurity and data privacy in connected IoT ecosystems.
Market Leaders & Development Strategies
●On 11th December 2021, Silicon Labs, known for its cutting-edge wireless technology aimed at creating a more interconnected world, has unveiled a groundbreaking 3D virtual smart home platform. This interactive platform serves as a unique guide, leading users through various innovative smart home solutions, compatible protocols, and ecosystem integrations. Through a self-guided tour, users can delve into three primary use cases: home security, home automation, and health, gaining insights into the protocols and ecosystems associated with each.
●On 8th November 2021, Microchip Technology has introduced the second development tool as part of its Smart Embedded Vision initiative, tailored for designers utilizing its PolarFire RISC-V System on Chip (SoC) Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA). The PolarFire device stands out as the lowest-power SoC FPGA in its category, uniquely supporting dual 4K video processing alongside quad-core RISC-V application-class processors capable of running both Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) and feature-rich operating systems like Linux
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Zigbee market segments by Types: Zigbee Home Automation, Zigbee Light Link, Zigbee Smart Energy, Others
Detailed analysis of Zigbee market segments by Applications: Home Automation, Industrial Automation, Telecommunication Services, Healthcare, Retail Services, Others
Major Key Players of the Market: Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States), NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands), Microchip Technology Inc. (United States), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (United States), Digi International Inc. (United States), Qualcomm Incorporated (United States), Silicon Laboratories (United States), Semiconductor Components Industries LLC (United States), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (United States), Sena Technologies Inc. (United States), Nordic Semiconductor ASA (Norway), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), GreenPeak Technologies (Netherlands), Telegesis Ltd (United Kingdom)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Zigbee market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Zigbee market.
• -To showcase the development of the Zigbee market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Zigbee market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Zigbee market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Zigbee market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
The Zigbee Market is segmented by Application (Home Automation, Industrial Automation, Telecommunication Services, Healthcare, Retail Services, Others) by Standard (ZigBee RF4CE, Zigbee PRO, Zigbee IP, Zigbee Remote Control 2.0, Zigbee 3.0) by Device Type (Zigbee Home Automation, Zigbee Light Link, Zigbee Smart Energy, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Key takeaways from the Zigbee market report:
– Detailed consideration of Zigbee market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Zigbee market-leading players.
– Zigbee market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Zigbee market for forthcoming years.
