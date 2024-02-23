Fact Check: Lawrence drinking water remains safe and clean

The City of Lawrence has received a number of questions about the safety of the drinking water in town stemming from information that there has been an increase in the concentration of hepatitis A virus (HAV) detected in our wastewater. The City would like to clear the confusion for our community and reiterate that drinking water provided by the City of Lawrence is clean and safe to use.

WastewaterSCAN, a national wastewater monitoring system based at Stanford University in partnership with Emory University, recently noted an increase in the concentration of hepatitis A virus (HAV) detected in the wastewater processed at the Lawrence Kansas River Wastewater Treatment Facility beginning in early January.

Wastewater, also called sewage, is produced when people flush the toilet, drain the bathtub, take a shower or use a sink. That water flows to a wastewater treatment plant. Wastewater should not be confused with drinking or tap water.

As of this release, Douglas County is not experiencing a Hepatitis A outbreak. However, this detection in wastewater may indicate transmission within the community. Public Health officials are encouraging healthcare providers in the county to be aware of the signs and symptoms of hepatitis infection and test anyone who may have symptoms. Healthcare providers are also encouraged to vaccinate at-risk populations.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine preventable disease. The following people should strongly consider getting vaccinated:

People who use injection or non-injection drugs.

People experiencing unstable housing and/or homelessness.

People who are currently or have recently been incarcerated.

People at increased risk of severe disease from infection, such as those with chronic liver disease or viral hepatitis infection.

People who provide care for individuals who are experiencing homelessness, who use injection or non-injection drugs, or the elderly.

Any unvaccinated person that is interested in vaccination.

Reach out to your primary care provider to inquire about the hepatitis A vaccine and testing. Hepatitis A vaccinations are also available at Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. Please call 785-843-0721 to schedule an appointment.

City Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Contact: Veronica White – vwhite@ldchealth.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.