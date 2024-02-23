Doctor.Global Connects People in Need of Medical Care to Doctors All Over the World
Site launches information and key resources for people to organize treatment anywhereMIAMI, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctor.Global, the company that helps people find medical care wherever they are in the world, today announced the launch of its new, easy-to-use, and comprehensive online platform. Doctor.Global helps people find a clinic or doctor that can address specific symptoms, regardless of location. This site is more than a list of clinics. It’s a collaborative platform for people and medical treatment locations.
What sets Doctor.Global apart from existing services is that the company contacts experts on behalf of patients who have no idea how to navigate international medical systems based on the experiences of previous patients. It guides people based on previous users who had good experiences with medical professionals in their locations.
Users can search for clinics using the site’s intuitive interface, which offers interactive maps, detailed filters, three views of search results, and structured information for data comparison. The service collates good and bad experiences and offers a list of favorites. The results include delivery of health care services that are higher quality, more affordable, and more rapidly available. Patients can also benefit from better privacy through the platform, along with access to experimental and alternative treatments.
Often, people faced with a health issue may need specific, expert healthcare. However, they may not know the steps to take because of policies and regulations. There may be a long wait or confusing forms to fill out. A sick person may be afraid to take action to get treatment. If they do not know their diagnosis or if they are not sure about the proper treatment, their lives may be in jeopardy.
“When it comes to your health and wellbeing, there should never be borders keeping you from the proper, timely treatment,” said Vasily Ragozin, CEO and founder of Dr. Valve and Doctor.Global. “You should not be forced to accept lesser medical care. I come to this from personal experience. A few years ago, I lost a person close to me due to an erroneous diagnosis and incorrect treatment. The result was lost time and a tragic lost opportunity to help. I resolved to help others avoid this terrible outcome.”
He continued, “Everyone has the right to ask for a second opinion and understand exactly what is happening. There can be many barriers to finding help. It is not uncommon for people in certain regions to take financial advantage of a sick patient, often pressuring them to ‘run an open credit card charge’ without knowing the rules and procedures. This can seem, or be, a bribe for service, exploiting how sick the person feels and taking advantage of the uncomfortable situation.”
Ragozin explained, “You may need specific high-tech diagnostics such as an MRI, CAT scan or a full panel of bloodwork. It is difficult enough to navigate one’s own insurance, let alone know how to achieve the best care. In addition, Doctor.Global can source more cost-effective treatments because of their global resources and access to crucial information.”
It is quite common for people trying to discern how to find treatment in a clinic to not know where to start looking for help. A patient might not try or give up trying to find treatment because finding a doctor or medical assistance is either too difficult or very, very expensive. If people doubt whether a hospital or outpatient clinic is professional and accredited, this can block seeking assistance for treatment, again – while a person is in the middle of feeling sick.
“Finding legitimate medical help can be daunting,” he said, “We advocate for our clients and organize the best medical assistance. Doctor.Global will guide people who face a health issue to the best possible medical care through our platform.”
Problems most often faced by those who need medical care include insufficient qualification of doctors, a lack of modern equipment and drugs for treatment, high treatment costs, and the absence of special medical centers for people with rare and severe diseases. Alternatively, some treatments or procedures may not be available in a person's home country due to regulatory restrictions or the lack of specialized facilities.
For instance, stem cell treatments are not available in certain countries, so patients may travel to Panama, where they can get the treatment for between $10,000 and $20,000.
Users will not be faced with extra charges. Through Doctor.Global, users pay the same amount as they would have paid by contacting the clinic directly and in some situations, Doctor.Global may even organize a discount. Doctor.Global will simplify the search. It establishes professional communication and monitors the quality of medical services provided without risk of an inflated final cost of treatment. Indeed, the cost savings available through the platform can be dramatic: Hip replacement surgery, which costs over $40,000 in the U.S., is available in Mexico for about $7,000. Combining treatment with travel is a growing trend, one that Doctor.Global supports and makes possible for a growing set of patients.
The platform provides information for clinic search by using filters. Users will have data view options from lists, tables, or maps. Specific facts regarding visas and the approximate cost of flights are included along with the approximate cost of treatment.
For more information visit the platform and see how easy it is to contact experts and receive medical services around the globe, visit https://doctor.global
