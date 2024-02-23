Hitachi-LG Data Storage to Sell SK hynix Heat Sink for PlayStation 5 with Exclusive Promotion
To promote the product, Hitachi-LG Data Storage is planning a global Amazon promotion starting on January 22 and ending on February 4 in 9 countries: the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Australia.
The Haechi H01 heat sink is crafted using advanced CNC machining technology and is designed as a single piece. It boasts a heat dissipation area approximately 2.3 times larger than that of a standard M.2 SSD heat sink. The bottom of the heat sink features Thermal Interface Material (TIM), resistant to deformation caused by heat and stress, thereby enhancing the product's durability.
Hitachi-LG Data Storage Inc. has emphasized that the H01 Heatsink is tailored for high-performance gaming and can maintain stable performance by balancing fast speed and heat generation.
Additionally, Hitachi LG Data Storage plans to introduce a PlayStation 5 Slim-specific M.2 SSD heat sink from SK hynix in the near future.
About Hitachi-LG Data Storage Inc.
Hitachi-LG Data Storage, a collaborative business entity between Hitachi and LG Electronics, is dedicated to developing top-notch storage devices and automotive in-cabin components. As the authorized manufacturing partner and global distributor of SK hynix SSDs, Hitachi-LG Data Storage ensures the highest quality standards and reliable delivery to customers worldwide.
Source: Hitachi-LG Data Storage
Reporter: PR Wire
Editor: PR Wire
Copyright © ANTARA 2024