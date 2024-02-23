Petty Poser and Kate McGill Team Up for Synth Pop Bliss with Cloud Nine
Chris Piro, a.k.a Petty Poser, is a music artist from Chicago, Illinois, USA.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Feb 23, 2024 Petty Poser and renowned UK artist Kate McGill are releasing their new track Cloud Nine.
After years of enchanting audiences as one half of the mesmerizing duo, Meadowlark, singer-songwriter Kate McGill embarks on an exhilarating new chapter in her musical journey. Renowned for her hauntingly beautiful vocals and introspective songwriting, Kate McGill’s transition into the world of electronic music marks a significant milestone in her career.
Teaming up with up-and-coming synth-pop musician Chris Piro aka Petty Poser, Kate McGill is fully committed to growing her craft and reaching new heights.
Petty Poser made a splash on the musical scene in 2023 with synth pop bop pieces “Slowly” and “Stay Close” and is poised to make more noise in 2024. Cloud Nine is a testament to both artists' ability to reach an audience through emotional lyrics and composition.
Hailing from Bristol, UK, Kate McGill wrote the lyrics which will stay in your head long after the song is over. Petty Poser’s musical composition is always bop forward, and his tantalizing arrangement of various synths, melodic arps and harmonizing saxophone will leave the audience smiling.
Cloud Nine is out on all major streaming platforms.
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/4b8Z7ULELJgEXswkm7patO
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fLyav0ENN0
For press inquiries, interviews, or booking requests, please contact Petty Poser at contact@pettyposer.com or visit https://www.pettyposer.com/
Find Petty Poser across the internet at: https://linktr.ee/pettyposer
Media Relations
Petty Poser
contact@pettyposer.com