Statement by Ambassador Richard Buangan on two-year mark of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Members of the diplomatic community in Mongolia on February 23 met with Ukrainian Honorary Consul Mr. T. Munkhbat and members of the local Ukrainian community to express their solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion. The international community stands with Ukraine, once again condemns Russia’s unprovoked attack, and calls for an immediate end to Russia’s aggression. U.S. Ambassador Richard Buangan said,

“We will continue our work to strengthen support for Ukraine in Mongolia and raise awareness of the threat Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine poses to Mongolia and the rest of Russia’s neighbors. The U.S. encourages the Mongolian government to join the international consensus and demand Russia stop its aggression.”

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 23 February, 2024 | Topics: Ambassador, News, Press Releases