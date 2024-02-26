NEW RIGAKU EDXRF SPECTROMETER REINVENTS XRF TECHNOLOGY
Applied Rigaku Technologies introduces NEX CG II+, the most powerful indirect excitation EDXRF spectrometer for an entirely new level of analytical capabilitiesCEDAR PARK, TEXAS, USA, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Rigaku Technologies announces the release of NEX CG II+, its most powerful benchtop energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) spectrometer. This next-generation, high-end spectrometer performs non-destructive analysis of sodium to uranium in a variety of sample types. It offers users fast, reliable measuring and monitoring for ultra-low and trace element concentrations up to high weight percent levels.
NEX CG II+ is based on Rigaku’s NEX CG II instrument. It offers users all the same features and options, including the advantages of using Cartesian Geometry and secondary targets for trace-level sensitivity. The key difference between the models is that NEX CG II+ features a 65 kV 100 W X-ray tube, giving users a higher-powered system for more demanding applications that require increased sensitivity. As a result, the added power makes NEX CG II+ well-suited for trace element analysis for pharmaceutical materials, catalysts, cosmetics, monitoring for toxic metals in aerosols on air filters, as well as analyzing trace heavy metals and rare earth elements (REE), and other applications requiring a high degree of sensitivity.
This new NEX CG II+ offering is Rigaku's most powerful indirect excitation EDXRF system yet. It reinvents XRF with its high-power 65 kV 100 W X-ray tube, five secondary targets covering the complete elemental range sodium through uranium, and a large-area, high-throughput silicon drift detector (SDD). Like the
NEX CG II model, NEX CG II+ features a unique close-coupled Cartesian Geometry optical kernel. This 3D configuration, combined with its high voltage and power, eliminates background noise and delivers high count rates, which allows for more signal in the detector. This powerful, unprecedented combination results in exceptionally low detection limits and excellent spectral resolution for trace peaks in applications requiring superior sensitivity.
Using user-friendly software, setting measurement conditions and analysis operations is intuitive and available in multiple languages. Users can maximize their time and productivity with simplified routine operations and create their own methods using a simple flow bar wizard. Rigaku’s advanced RPF-SQX Fundamental Parameters software, featuring Rigaku Profile Fitting technology and Scattering FP, enables semi-quantitative analysis of almost all sample types without standards and rigorous quantitative analysis with standards. Various software features are available to meet user needs, including SureDI, supporting compliance with 21 CFR Part 11.
In addition, users can obtain high-throughput measurements with various autosampler options, accommodating 32-, 40-, and 52-mm samples. NEX CG II+ does not require cooling water or liquid nitrogen, and the enclosure measures 463 mm (W) × 492 mm (D) × 382 mm (H). This smaller footprint makes it an attractive instrument for any commercial lab or R&D facility.
NEX CG II+ comes packed with the same generous list of standard features and options as NEX CG II — plus more. Some of the key advantages and features that make NEX CG II+ an attractive choice include:
• Non-destructive elemental analysis for sodium (Na) to uranium (U)
• Rapid elemental analyses of solids, liquids, powders, coatings, and thin films
• Indirect excitation for exceptionally low detection limits
• High-power 65 kV, 100 W X-ray tube for high count rates
• Large-area high-throughput silicon drift detector (SDD)
• Analysis in air, helium, or vacuum
• Powerful and easy-to-use QuantEZ® software with a multilingual user interface
• Advanced RPF-SQX Fundamental Parameters software featuring Scattering FP
• Rigaku Profile Fitting (RPF) advanced algorithm for peak deconvolution
• Various automatic sample changers accommodating up to 52 mm samples
• Low cost of ownership backed by a 2-year warranty
For more information about NEX CG II Series models, including the more powerful NEX CG II+, visit www.rigakuedxrf.com/nex-cg
About Applied Rigaku Technologies
Applied Rigaku Technologies engineers, manufactures, and distributes Rigaku EDXRF products worldwide. The company specializes in benchtop and on-line spectrometers for the non-destructive elemental analysis of solids, liquids, powders, coatings, and thin films.
Many industries and organizations use Rigaku EDXRF instruments to solve their analytical needs. Applications range from research & development to industrial and in-plant quality assurance and many others. Applied Rigaku Technologies provides users with advanced, high-quality EDXRF analyzers and offers customer-focused solutions and support backed by Rigaku innovation and years of EDXRF experience.
Applied Rigaku Technologies offers a 2-year warranty on all EDXRF spectrometers it produces. This industry-leading manufacturer’s warranty shows a commitment to quality and dedication to maximizing uptime for its customer’s processes and applications. Applied Rigaku Technologies’ robust designs use quality materials, and employees take pride in their craft. If a warranty-related deficiency happens, they are quick to respond. Common warranty plans often do not extend past a year, making this coverage a testament to the overall excellence of Rigaku EDXRF products and services.
About The Rigaku Group
Since its establishment in 1951, the engineering professionals of the Rigaku group have been dedicated to benefiting society with leading-edge technologies, notably including in its core fields of X-ray and thermal analysis. With a market presence in over 90 countries and some 2,000 employees from 9 global operations, Rigaku is a solutions partner in industry and research analysis institutes. Our overseas sales ratio has reached approximately 70% while sustaining an exceptionally high market share in Japan. Together with our customers, we continue to develop and grow. As applications expand from semiconductors, electronic materials, batteries, environment, resources, energy, life science to other high-tech fields, Rigaku realizes innovations “To Improve Our World by Powering New Perspectives.”
For details, please visit rigaku.com (As of November 30, 2023)
Robert Bartek
Applied Rigaku Technologies
+1 512-225-1796
