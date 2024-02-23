European Union Visitors Programme invites young Ukrainians to meet EU officials at EU institutions

The European Union Visitors Programme (EUVP) is an individual visitors’ project, established by the European Parliament and the European Commission in 1974. This one invites young Ukrainians (25-35 years old), to visit Europe to gain a first-hand appreciation of the EU’s institutions, policies, values, and people.

The EUVP is jointly sponsored and administered by the European Parliament and the European Commission. A visit will consist of an individual 5- to 8-day programme of meetings with EU officials at EU institutions in Brussels, Paris and/or Strasbourg. Travel and per diem costs are covered by the EUVP.

Ukrainian citizens, residing in Ukraine or abroad, with a career-related interest in the EU (government/parliamentary officials and representatives of the political sphere more broadly, civil society actors, trade unionists, media, academics/think-tankers), with fluent English or French, are invited to apply.

The EUVP is not open for students.

The deadline for applications is 17 March.

Find out more

Press release