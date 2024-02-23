TAIWAN, February 23 - President Tsai meets Sasakawa Peace Foundation Executive Director Kanehara Nobukatsu of Japan

On the morning of February 23, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by Executive Director Kanehara Nobukatsu of Japan's Sasakawa Peace Foundation. The president thanked the Japanese government for reiterating several times at international venues the importance to the international community of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The president also expressed hope that Taiwan, Japan, and other like-minded countries can further expand cooperation across many areas, deepen partnerships, work together in defending the universal values of freedom and democracy, and create a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In her remarks, President Tsai first welcomed Executive Director Kanehara back to Taiwan. The president stated that Executive Director Kanehara is a seasoned diplomat of Japan, as well as a member of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation's Japan-US-Taiwan Security Research project, and has insightful views on both the regional and international landscape. President Tsai said she looks forward to exchanging opinions with Executive Director Kanehara on topics such as Taiwan-Japan ties and regional security.

The president then stated that Executive Director Kanehara regularly holds dialogue and exchanges with Taiwan's preeminent think tanks. She said the executive director has also shared expert opinions on Taiwan-Japan affairs in books and forums, and has received Taiwanese delegations visiting Japan. For his consideration and support for Taiwan-Japan relations, President Tsai expressed her gratitude to Executive Director Kanehara.

President Tsai pointed out that Taiwan and Japan are partners who have always offered support to each other, and that we not only have faced the challenges of the pandemic together, we have also signed many important agreements and jointly organized activities, facilitating closer exchanges in economy, industry, and culture. Taiwan and Japan, she added, are important partners in maintaining regional peace. She thanked the Japanese government for reiterating several times at international venues the importance to the international community of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

President Tsai expressed hope that in the face of a rapidly changing international landscape, Taiwan, Japan, and other like-minded countries can further expand cooperation across many areas, deepen partnerships, work together in defending the universal values of freedom and democracy, and create a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In closing, President Tsai once again welcomed Executive Director Kanehara and Japan Taiwan Exchange Association Advisor Izumi Hiroyasu on their visit, and said that she looks forward to seeing the many fruits of their exchanges with various sectors in Taiwan. She finished by calling for continued work to maintain the friendship between Taiwan and Japan in the new year.

Also in attendance at the meeting was Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.