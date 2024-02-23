Surge in Global Lead Acid Battery Market: Projected Growth to $82.02 Billion by 2030 | Astute Analytica
EINPresswire.com/ -- Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the global 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟔.𝟗𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖𝟐.𝟎𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟓𝟑% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
This upward trend is attributed to the increasing reliance on lead-acid batteries across a myriad of end-use sectors, including automotive, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, and telecommunications. Renowned for their reliability and cost-effectiveness, lead acid batteries are a cornerstone in the global push for efficient energy storage solutions. Their widespread application is a testament to their unmatched ability to offer dependable energy storage options at a competitive price point.
The automotive industry, in particular, has been a significant driving force behind this growth, with lead-acid batteries playing a crucial role in both traditional and emerging vehicle technologies. Moreover, the surge in demand for UPS systems, especially in the IT sector and data centers, further amplifies the market's expansion.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞
Clarios
Exide Technologies
CSB Energy Technology
Yuasa
EnerSys
East Penn Manufacturing
Fiamm
Sebang
Hankook AtlasBX
Amara Raja
C&D Technologies
Midac Batteries
ACDelco
Banner Batteries
First National Battery
Chilwee
Tianneng Holding Group
Shuangdeng Group (Shoto)
Camel Group
Fengfan
Leoch
Narada Power
Sacred Sun Power Sources
Coslight Technology
Other Prominent Players
The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic's impact are included in the report.
Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬
By Type:
VRLA Battery
Flooded Battery
By Application:
Automotive Starter
Motorcycles & Electric Bikes
Forklifts & other Vehicles
Communication Industry
UPS
Others
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Southeast Asia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
GCC
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Overall, Astute Analytica's report on the global Lead Acid Battery Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They can make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, our patron at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
