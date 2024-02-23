From Times Square to the World: The 2023 International Short Video Competition's Global Impact
NEW YORK, AMERICA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 International Short Video Competition, endorsed by the National Radio and Television Administration of China and organized by the Shandong Broadcasting and Television Bureau, is a global initiative aimed at fostering cultural exchange and showcasing the distinctive power of short video content. Open to creators worldwide, the competition invites entries that embody the spirit of positivity, adhere to legal standards, and reflect the profound changes and developments within the context of the "Belt and Road" initiative over the past decade. This call for entries is not just a search for creativity but a celebration of stories that resonate with economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and personal development.
Showcasing on Times Square: A New Year's Celebration
On February 10, 2024, the 2023 International Short Video Competition marked a significant presence in New York's Times Square, with the premiere of its AIGC promotional video. This display, set against the backdrop of one of the world's most visited landmarks, known as "the crossroads of the world," extended New Year's greetings to a global audience. The event underscored the competition's international appeal and its role in bridging cultures, as the vibrant imagery and narratives showcased on the digital screens reflected a collective wish for prosperity and unity across borders.
"Belt and Road" Initiative and Cultural Exchange
The theme of the 2023 International Short Video Competition, "A New Vision of Beauty, Shared Prosperity along the Silk Road," aligns closely with the "Belt and Road" initiative, underscoring the importance of cultural exchange and mutual understanding. This thematic focus invites participants to explore and narrate their special experiences and insights related to the initiative, aiming to highlight the economic, cultural, and personal transformations it has spurred. Through this platform, the competition not only celebrates the decade-long journey of the "Belt and Road" but also positions itself as a conduit for stories that embody the spirit of cooperation and shared human values.
Participation and Submission Guidelines
The 2023 International Short Video Competition welcomes submissions from across the globe, inviting individuals and teams to share their special perspectives and experiences related to the "Belt and Road" initiative. Eligibility extends to all global short video creators, including production organizations, educational institutions, and individuals passionate about storytelling. Submissions must adhere to the principles of positive content, comply with the laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China, and meet the content review standards for online short videos. Originality is paramount; entries should be the sole work of the submitter, free from copyright disputes. Videos should not exceed five minutes in length, maintain a resolution of no less than 1280x720, and be submitted in MP4, MOV, or AVI format. Additionally, submissions in multiple languages are encouraged, with Chinese subtitles provided for each entry.
Prizes and Recognition
The competition recognizes outstanding creativity and storytelling with an array of awards, including three first-place prizes of 10,000 CNY, six second-place prizes of 8,000 CNY, and ten third-place prizes of 5,000 CNY. Additionally, 100 entries will receive commendations as excellent submissions. Beyond monetary rewards, winners gain significant international exposure, showcasing their work to a global audience and celebrating creative excellence across cultures. The competition also offers special awards for exceptional organizational participation, further highlighting the collaborative spirit of this international event.
Call to Action: Join the Celebration of Creativity and Culture
Creators worldwide are invited to submit their entries by the February 29, 2024, deadline, joining a celebration of diversity and innovation. The 2023 International Short Video Competition stands as a special platform for storytellers to share their vision, encapsulating the spirit of the "Belt and Road" initiative and the interconnectedness of global community. It's an opportunity not just to compete but to connect with audiences around the world, sharing stories that inspire, entertain, and enlighten.
