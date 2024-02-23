Oxygen Generator Market: Projections Reach US$ 2,545 Mn by 2030 | Astute Analytica
EINPresswire.com/ -- Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the global 𝐎𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 is experiencing a significant upsurge, with revenue forecasts jumping from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟔𝟏𝟗.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 to a staggering 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟓𝟒𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. This growth trajectory represents a robust 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟏% throughout the forecast period spanning from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. In terms of volume, the market is also on an upward trend, with a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟔% expected during the same period.
Oxygen generators, employing the pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology, are at the forefront of this market expansion. PSA is a sophisticated selective adsorptive method that efficiently separates oxygen from compressed air. These devices are engineered to intake ambient air, which is then compressed and purified to remove nitrogen, along with other trace gases and contaminants, resulting in concentrated oxygen. The produced oxygen caters to various applications across different sectors, depending on its usage specifications.
Primarily designed for industrial applications, oxygen generators are integral to large-scale breathing systems, such as those utilized in submarines, ensuring a consistent supply of life-sustaining oxygen in closed environments. Moreover, their utility spans across numerous industries, including fish farms, gold mines, manufacturing companies, and wastewater treatment plants, highlighting their versatility and critical role in operational efficiencies.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞
Atlas Copco,
Beijing Shenlu Medical Device Co., Ltd.,
CAIRE Inc.,
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare,
Foshan Care Medical Technology Co., Ltd.,
GCE Group,
Inogen Inc,
Invacare Inc.,
Nidek medical Inc.,
NGK spark plug,
The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic's impact are included in the report.
Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Small PSA Oxygen Generator
Large PSA Oxygen Generator
𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Portable Oxygen Generators
Stationary Oxygen Generators
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Pulse Flow
Continuous Flow
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Home- Use Oxygen
Industrial Oxygen
Sewage and Wastewater treatment
Steel Industry
Gold Mining
Welding
Pulp and Paper Manufacturing
Glass Blowing
Fish farms & Aquaculture
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Overall, Astute Analytica's report on the global Oxygen Generator Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They can make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, our patron at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
