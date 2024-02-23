Philippines Petroleum Industry: A Steady Climb to Economic Prosperity | Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐦 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, a critical sector in the nation's economy, has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth in recent years. Valued at a substantial 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟑,𝟑𝟏𝟕.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, the industry is on a trajectory to reach an impressive 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟕,𝟐𝟗𝟐.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕. This growth, registering at a 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟒% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, underscores the sector's vibrant potential and its significant role in fueling the country's economic engine.
At the heart of the Philippines petroleum market's growth is the resurgence of the upstream petroleum industry, coupled with an uptick in oil and gas explorations across the nation. In a strategic move to attract new investments and bolster exploration activities, the Philippine government launched the fifth Philippine Energy Contracting Round (PECR5) in 2015. This initiative offers 11 petroleum blocks spanning over 4.7 million hectares across diverse geographic locations such as West Luzon, Southeast Luzon, West Masbate-Iloilo, East Palawan, and the Recto Bank. The PECR5 is a testament to the government's commitment to revitalizing the petroleum sector and securing energy independence for the country.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞
Alsons Consolidated Resources, Inc.
Anglo Philippine Oil Corp.
Northern Mindanao Power Corporation (NMPC),
Western Mindanao Power Corporation (WMPC),
Southern Philippines Power Corporation (SPPC)
Novus Petroleum Ltd
The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic's impact are included in the report.
Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.
𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Natural Gas
Condensate
Crude Oil
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Fuel
Butane
Diesel fuel
Fuel oil
Gasoline
Kerosene
Liquefied petroleum gas
Liquefied natural gas
Propane
Microcrystalline wax
Napalm
Naphthalene
Paraffin wax
Petroleum jelly
Petroleum wax
Refined asphalt
Refined bitumen
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Transportation fuels
Fuel oils
Heating
Electricity generation
Asphalt and road oil
Agriculture
Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
Feedstocks
Chemicals
Plastics
Synthetic materials
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Industrial
Residential
Commercial
Electric Power
Transportation
Overall, Astute Analytica's report on the Philippines Petroleum Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They can make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, our patron at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
