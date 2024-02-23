The Soaring Growth of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market | Astute Analytica
EINPresswire.com/ -- Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the Global 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
the global 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is set to redefine urban landscapes. According to recent projections, this burgeoning sector is expected to leap from a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒,𝟒𝟑𝟖.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 to a staggering 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟓,𝟕𝟏𝟔.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. This remarkable growth trajectory boasts a 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟕.𝟏𝟗% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 underscores the increasing demand and confidence in solar-powered solutions. Furthermore, in terms of volume, the market is poised for a robust expansion, expected to chart a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟓.𝟎𝟏% during the forecast period.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐰𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠
Solar streetlights, with their self-sufficient and eco-friendly design, have become the beacon of innovation in outdoor lighting. These fixtures, powered by solar panels either perched atop their structures or seamlessly integrated into the poles, harness sunlight to illuminate the nights. The process is ingeniously simple yet profoundly impactful. During daylight hours, these solar panels capture sunlight and convert it into electrical energy, which is then stored in rechargeable batteries. As dusk falls, this stored energy breathes life into either fluorescent or LED lamps, casting a glow across streets, parks, and communities without tapping into the grid.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞
Acuity Brands, Inc.
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Bridgelux Inc.
Cooper Lighting,
Dragons Breath Solar
Jiangsu SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co., Ltd.
Omega Solar
Philips Lighting Holding B.V.
Signify Holding BV
Sol Inc.
Solar Street Lights USA
Solektra International LLC
Sunna Design
Urja Global Ltd.
VerySol Inc.
Other Prominent Players
The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic's impact are included in the report.
Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Portable
Standalone
Centralized
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Controller
Lamp
Compact fluorescent light (CFL)
Light-emitting diode (LED)
Metal halide
Sodium vapor
Others
Solar Panel
Sensors
Night & Motion Sensors
Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensors
Battery
Lead-acid
Lithium-Ion
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Parking Lot
Highway and Roadway
Airport Runway
Manufacturing Site
Playgrounds
Garden
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Overall, Astute Analytica's report on the Global Solar Street Lighting Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.
