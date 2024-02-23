The Booming Global LNG Bunkering Market: A Leap Towards Sustainable Maritime Future | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the Global 𝐋𝐍𝐆 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
the global energy sector has been navigating through a transformative phase, focusing on reducing energy-related CO2 emissions to mitigate climate change impacts. Amidst this transition, the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) bunkering market emerges as a pivotal player, poised for substantial growth. With revenues forecasted to soar from US$ 4,124.2 million in 2022 to an impressive US$ 12,0729.9 million by 2031, the market is set to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.2% throughout 2023-2031. This remarkable expansion underscores the increasing recognition of LNG as a cleaner, more sustainable fuel alternative in the maritime sector.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐋𝐍𝐆: 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
LNG stands out as one of the most promising solutions in the quest for a more sustainable energy sector. When compared to traditional marine fuels such as heavy fuel oil, marine diesel fuel, and marine gas oil, LNG exhibits significantly lower emissions of harmful pollutants. This clean-burning characteristic of LNG makes it an ideal choice for powering ships, in line with the global push towards reducing environmental footprints.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞
Bomin Linde LNG GmbH & Co. KG
Engie SA
ENN Energy Holdings Ltd
FueLNG Bellina
Gas Natural Fenosa
GazproBneft Marine Bunker LLC
Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC
Kawasaki
Korea Gas Corporation
Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd.
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Sembcorp Marine Ltd.
Statoil AS
Skangas AS (Gasum)
Total SA
Toyota Tsusho Corp.
Other Prominent Players
The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic's impact are included in the report.
Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐍𝐆 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬
By Product Type:
Truck-to-ship
Port-to-ship
Ship to Ship
Portable tanks
By Application:
Container fleet
Tanker fleet
Cargo fleet
Ferries
Inland vessels
Other
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
