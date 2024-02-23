Longer Nano: Advancements in Laser Engraving Technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- Longer Company, a pioneering leader in laser engraving technology, is thrilled to announce the availability of its highly acclaimed product, Laser Engraving: Nano. A new device designed to challenge the world of engraving with its affordability and powerful handheld laser engraving capabilities. Starting at just $299 for the 6w and $499 for 12w on Kickstarter.
"Longer is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of laser engraving technology to empower creators and makers worldwide," said Lao Changshi, CEO at Longer Company. "With the launch of the Nano Laser Engraving System, our aim is to provide enthusiasts and professionals alike with a tool that combines precision, versatility, and mobility to bring their creative visions to life."
Nano's setup is simple, with intuitive design and straightforward instructions, Nano is ready to use right away. Whether engraving personalized gifts or crafting intricate designs, users can achieve their desired results with ease and precision.
Nano is available in two options: 6W and 12W, providing versatility for a variety of projects. Fully compatible with industry-leading software like Lightburn and LaserGrbl, Nano ensures a seamless and intuitive user experience. Whether it's the rush of Valentine's Day with no time to spare for gift preparation, or the eager anticipation of a daughter awaiting customized lunch boxes and tableware, Nano is the solution that effortlessly delivers satisfaction to both users and their loved ones. With its versatile capabilities and user-friendly design, Nano empowers users to create personalized gifts and intricate designs with ease, making every occasion memorable for family and friends alike.
In addition to engraving, Nano can also cut wood up to 8.5mm thick. Experience lightning-fast engraving speeds of 2200mm/s with Nano's Galvo System, all while maintaining precision down to 0.02*0.02mm thanks to Field Lens technology. Nano uses a rotary extension, for smooth and precise engraving results on curved surfaces. Users now have the ability to personalize engagement rings, engraving heartfelt vows onto rings and bracelets. Longer Nano empowers individuals to add a unique touch to their special moments, creating cherished keepsakes that symbolize love and commitment in a truly meaningful way.
"With Nano leading the charge, creators can unleash their creativity and elevate their projects to unprecedented heights," said He Yi, Head Developer at Longer Company. "Nano's main body is detachable, enabling handheld creations and enhancing creative freedom. With this innovative feature, users can take their engraving projects wherever inspiration strikes,whether in workshop, at a client's site, or exploring the outdoors.” With Longer, make things better. For more information, please click here.
Charles Lao
