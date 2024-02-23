Geoffrey Loveday Releases “How to Reprogram a Child’s Mind through the Power of Storytelling”
The fourth book in The Loveday Method book series is a collection of stories aimed at empowering children in overcoming unwanted thoughts.LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geoffrey Loveday, a professional hypnotherapist and a Certified Hypnosis Instructor, is proud to announce the release of his latest book, “How to Reprogram a Child’s Mind through the Power of Storytelling.” This work marks the fourth installment in The Loveday Method book series.
In his previous works, Loveday delved into the intricate workings of the human psyche, exploring the profound impact of transgenerational trauma on individuals and families. With this project, he takes a novel approach by venturing into children’s literature.
Through the Inherited Therapy® and The Loveday Method®, he introduces new techniques aimed at helping children overcome unwanted thoughts and unlock the mysteries embedded within their DNA. Recognizing the potential of young minds, he crafts a narrative that harnesses the incredible power of imagination and creativity inherent in every child.
Loveday’s expertise shines through as he gently navigates young readers through the complexities of their inner world with resilience and optimism. The book features a collection of carefully crafted stories designed to inspire a journey of self-discovery and growth.
“How to Reprogram a Child’s Mind through the Power of Storytelling” is available in multiple formats, including paperback (£22.99), hardback (£29.99), and Kindle (£7.99).
To learn more about Geoffrey Loveday, his projects, and hypnotherapy approaches, please visit https://www.inheritedtherapy.com/.
Geoffrey E Loveday
Liverpool Hypnotherapy Practice
+44 7876028957
liverpoolhypnosis@hotmail.co.uk