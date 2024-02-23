The Global Digital Oilfield Market is estimated to reach US$ 32 Billion by the end of 2027.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the global 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐢𝐥𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The report also emphasizes the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global Digital Oilfield Market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. It analyses the market's regional trends, size, expansion prospects, and important factors in each region. Additionally, it acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. Both the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic on related industries are taken into account and discussed in the report.
The report gives a thorough analysis of the global Digital Oilfield Market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞
IZEA Worldwide,
ABB Ltd.,
Accenture PLC,
Aker Solutions,
Archer, Cenosco,
China Oilfield Services,
DNV GL,
Expro Group,
The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic's impact are included in the report.
Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 G𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐢𝐥𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬
By Component:
Hardware
Distributed control systems (DCS)
Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)
Smart wells
Safety systems
Wireless sensors
Programmable logic controller (PLC)
Computer equipment & application hardware
Process automation manager
Human-machine interaction instrument
Solution/Platform
IT Services & Commissioning
Collaborative product management (CPM)
Data Storage Solutions
Cloud Hosted
On-premises
By Process:
Production optimization
Drilling optimization
Reservoir optimization
Safety management
Others
By Location:
On-shore
Off-shore
By End-users:
Oil
Gas
Pharmaceutical
Others
Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Ukraine
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & NZ
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Egypt
Rest of the Middle East
Africa
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of Africa
Overall, Astute Analytica's report on the global Digital Oilfield Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.
