Pulltail Modernizes Dry Van Trailer Rental with Streamlined Processes and Innovative Mobile App
This company introduces a seamless trailer rental experience for owner-operators and new businesses through its advanced technology and nationwide network.SACRAMENTO, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulltail Trailer Rental, a prominent dry van trailer rental provider across the United States, announces its innovative approach to simplifying the rental process for owner-operators and emerging businesses. With a focus on efficiency and convenience, Pulltail's newly launched mobile app and fully automated rental yard offer a hassle-free solution for individuals and companies in need of reliable transportation.
Since its establishment in 2017, Pulltail has rapidly expanded its presence, now boasting physical locations in several key cities, including Sacramento, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Las Vegas, and Chicago. Through its user-friendly platform, customers can effortlessly select their desired semi-trailers, set rental terms, and complete the booking process online or using the mobile app.
"We are committed to providing a seamless and efficient experience for our customers," says a representative from Pulltail. "Whether you're an owner-operator or a new business, our tech-driven approach ensures that renting a 53-feet trailer is simple, just like renting a car - whether you need it for a year, a month, or even a day!"
With Pulltail, customers can choose from a variety of year models of well-maintained trailers that resist damage, all 53-feet options, catering to various transportation needs. The company's flexible rental options, competitive fees, and dedication to exceptional service have solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in the transportation sector.
For more information about Pulltail Trailer Rental and to book your next dry van trailer, visit https://pulltail.com/ or download the mobile app, available on the App Store and Google Play.
About Pulltail Trailer Rental
