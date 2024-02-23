Victoria’s 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Winner - Climbing Fox Tree Service Enlists Their Upgrades To Remain The Best
EINPresswire.com/ -- Climbing Fox Tree Service is loved by the people living in and around Victoria, BC and is always chosen by them for the tree service needs. This became evident by the recent announcement by ThreeBestRatedⓇ to name Climbing Fox Tree Service as one of the “Best Tree Services” in the region. The firm has crossed its 50-Point Inspection like a cakewalk to crown this award.
“As a small, local, owner-operated company we have recognized the complex necessity of developing our own systems and protocols. This has helped us grow up to this level. We are always grateful for this recognition and would like to thank our beloved customers and fellow teammates who made this possible,” mentioned the firm upon receiving the award.
What Made Climbing Fox Tree Service Stand Out?
With over 25 years of solid experience in the field, Climbing Fox Tree Service deeply understands the specific needs of the people and has altered their functionality according to their needs. This compact team of proficient and certified tree climbers, arborists, and ground personnel has always pulled out the best for each of its customers as each of them undergoes extensive training to deliver exceptional service. You can evidently see their care for your property and each of their initiatives to complete the job on time with nil error. They can also educate you on tree’s health and this has helped them to seamlessly collaborate with individuals and businesses to provide ecologically sound and safe resolutions to tree-related challenges across Victoria and its surrounding regions. They also offer environmentally friendly solutions like recycling tree waste to enhance tree’s well-being, and to keep your outdoor space excellent.
Upgrades In 2023
As a values-driven workplace they strive to continuously assess themselves and make changes as needed and this was a theme of their growth in 2023. It was a year of embracing change and rising to the challenge of growth at Climbing Fox Tree Service Ltd. Their loyal customers and dedicated staff have assisted them greatly and allowed them to not only survive but thrive through the challenges of these strange times. Here are some of the important implements,
>>They have added a bucket truck to their fleet. This has allowed them to provide an even more comprehensive list of services and to run additional crews when needed. It has also helped them overcome the inevitable challenge of vehicle maintenance by allowing them to continue running at high capacity while one truck is in the shop.
>>Their office foxes also got an upgrade in 2023 as they transitioned from working in multiple home offices into one large office overlooking the yard where their fleet of trucks are kept. This has allowed them to connect more with each other and the tree crews and expand their knowledge of arboriculture by getting more exposure to the ins and outs of daily operations. This has largely helped them increase their ability to convey information to their clients and to improve their logistics and HR systems. This new office space is dog friendly too and they have the freedom to bring their dogs to work when needed. Chloe, Titan, Swayze and occasionally Mika, Squidge, Tucker and Magnolia are some fluffy guests that have spent time lazing under their desks and sprawled out on the office carpet.
>>They have already been publishing tree care articles in a local neighborhood magazine to promote themselves within their community. They are also set to publish a quarterly e-newsletter in the coming spring of 2024. Lastly, a blog page is being added to their website that will be continuously updated with most accurate and complete information about tree maintenance and related topics for all of their online visitors.
Excited For 2024
Overall, Climbing Fox Tree Service is very excited and optimistic heading into 2024 with plans for expanded services and with several staff members on-track to advance their careers with continuing education and exam challenge opportunities. The last year has given them the confidence that they can adapt, improvise and overcome any obstacles that come their way and that challenges will only help them improve as individuals and as a company.
Lastly, they are honored and grateful for every new client who has trusted them to care for their trees and for every new supporter who chooses to follow and engage with them on social media. They have exciting promotions and contests coming out in 2024 (possibly even some foxy swag giveaways) and they can't wait to share them. Keep following the YouTube, Instagram & Facebook handles to keep updated.
Coppicing, Palm Prune, Thinning, Hedge Maintenance, Crown Shaping, Tree Care Service, Spiral Pruning, Pollarding, Yearly Yard and Strata Management, Land Cleaning, Chipping, View Enhancements, Whole Tree-Solution Packages, Dangerous, Fallen Trees, Arboriculture Climbing, Property Consultations, Health Inspections, Pest Solutions & Fruit Prune are some of the expert services Climbing Fox Tree Service can offer you. Don’t hesitate to contact them for a free quote.
Working Hours: 24/7
Climbing Fox Tree Service
+1 250-880-1426
hellofoxes@climbingfox.com
