DatamanUSA Attains ISO 22301:2019 Certification for Exceptional Business Continuity Management

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DatamanUSA, a leading provider of innovative data solutions, is proud to announce that it has achieved the ISO 22301:2019 certification for Business Continuity Management. This certification demonstrates DatamanUSA's commitment to maintaining the highest standards in protecting crucial business processes and data. It also reinforces its position as a trusted partner for clients seeking reliable and resilient data services.

ISO 22301:2019 is an internationally recognized standard that outlines the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving a robust Business Continuity Management System (BCMS). By achieving this certification, DatamanUSA has shown its dedication to effectively managing disruptions, ensuring the continuity of operations, and safeguarding the interests of its clients, employees, and stakeholders.

Ms. Nidhi Saxena, President and CEO of DatamanUSA, stated, "This certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering reliable and secure data services. It reflects our proactive approach to business continuity management, ensuring we are well-prepared to navigate unforeseen challenges and maintain seamless operations for our clients."

Key benefits of ISO 22301:2019 certification for DatamanUSA and its clients include:

1. Enhanced Resilience: The certification demonstrates DatamanUSA's ability to proactively identify and mitigate potential risks, ensuring operational resilience in disruptions.

2. Client Confidence: Clients can trust DatamanUSA's commitment to maintaining high business continuity standards, ensuring their data and critical processes are secure.

3. Operational Excellence: Implementing ISO 22301:2019 standards signifies DatamanUSA's dedication to operational excellence, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in providing reliable and secure data solutions.

The ISO 22301:2019 certification aligns with DatamanUSA's ongoing efforts to exceed industry standards and provide clients with the highest level of service. This achievement reflects the company's commitment to continuous improvement, risk management, and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of quality data solutions.

About ISO 22301:2019

ISO 22301:2019 is a global certification standard for business continuity management systems (BCMS). It helps organizations develop and maintain effective operating systems during and recover from disruptions. The standard outlines a comprehensive approach to identifying potential threats, assessing their impact, and establishing strategies to ensure the continuity of critical business functions. By achieving certification to ISO 22301:2019, organizations demonstrate their commitment to resilience, assuring stakeholders of robust processes to safeguard business operations during unexpected incidents.

About DatamanUSA

Founded in 2000, DatamanUSA, LLC is a leader in providing comprehensive On-Call IT Services, including Project Management, Software Development, Integration, Management Consulting, Managed Services and Technical Staffing for commercial and government organizations. Over the last 23 years, over 5000 Dataman associates have aided our clients in deploying successful IT consulting and staffing services. Dataman has expertise in attracting, recruiting and retaining qualified consultants. We use our proven and proactive approaches, processes and tools, practised for 23 years, to provide staff with the required skills.

