Tennessee Highway Patrol Graduates Five State Troopers

On Feb. 22, Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating class of Tennessee State Troopers at the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Training Center in Nashville. These new troopers are all prior highway patrol or state police. One is a returning THP Trooper. The others are joining THP from the Florida Highway Patrol, Louisiana State Police, Arkansas State Police and New Jersey State Police.

Due to the extensive training they previously received, these new troopers were able to graduate after an in-depth five-week training familiarizing them with THP procedures and Tennessee traffic and criminal laws. Combined, the graduates bring 25 years of law enforcement experience to THP. Two troopers have prior military service, two others have Associate’s degrees, and one has a Bachelor’s degree.

Commissioner Jeff Long served as the keynote speaker during the graduation ceremony and administered the swearing-in of the new troopers as they delivered their oaths of office.

"We are honored that these experienced law enforcement professionals chose to serve the citizens of our great state,” said Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “The Tennessee Highway Patrol is one of the most well-respected law enforcement agencies in the United States, which helps us recruit the best of the best from across the state and the nation. Congratulations to each of these new troopers. I commend them on their commitment and dedication to public service.”

