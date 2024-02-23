Money Expert Releases ‘Wealth Playbook’ to Help Australians Achieve Financial Freedom

Finance and investment expert Andrew Baxter The Wealth Playbook: Your Ultimate Guide To Financial Security by Andrew Baxter

Only millionaires have been able to access life-changing financial insight, now Andrew Baxter is making it available to everyone.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial educator and multi-millionaire investor Andrew Baxter is today launching his new book, The Wealth Playbook: Your Ultimate Guide To Financial Security.

Drawing on decades of real-world investing experience, Baxter makes complex financial strategies accessible to everyday Australians through his practical, action-oriented guide.

"I wrote this book to share the knowledge and insights I've gathered over my own journey to financial independence," Baxter said.

"The simple, step-by-step wealth creation blueprint I lay out can work for anyone - even if you're starting from scratch."

Unlike many finance experts, Baxter comes from humble beginnings, having grown up in a working-class family in southwest England.

“My first job was in a bakery earning £1 an hour, but I saved, invested and grew enough money to enrol in University,” he said.

“Before long, after graduating, I was working in the City of London with some of the biggest investors in the world.”

Baxter, who is now the CEO of Australian Investment Education, says he wanted to share the lessons learned from his own trials and tribulations in an easy-to-follow playbook format.

The book covers core foundations like fixing limiting money beliefs, goal setting and budgeting. This then progresses into tactical, jargon-free investing advice across assets like shares, property, exchange traded funds and managed funds.

Additional topics covered range from tax minimisation tactics and regular financial health maintenance, to responsibly leaving an inheritance legacy. Baxter also shares insights on the behavioural pitfalls that can derail wealth creation efforts.

*Busting Myths on Achieving Financial Freedom*

"I aim to bust myths and make investing less intimidating. By breaking complex things down into clear, non-technical language, my mission is to equip readers with financial literacy and confidence to take control of their money," said Baxter.

Baxter will supplement the book's launch with online resources and tools at wealthplaybook.com.au. This hub provides summaries, printable playbook worksheets, multimedia resources and access to community support so people can put lessons from the book into action.

*Financial Security Top of Mind for Australians*

With financial security and retirement planning top of mind for many Australians amidst economic uncertainty, Baxter's book aims to ease money stress.

"I've proven these wealth creation steps work over decades of investing and teaching. My hope is this book can make a difference in providing people financial peace of mind," Baxter said.

*The Wealth Playbook: Your Ultimate Guide To Financial Security*

International release: Today, 24 February 2024.

Available at: Amazon, Booktopia and Barnes & Noble. Review copies available to media upon request.

Book information and links to buy: wealthplaybook.com.au

Overview of the book including interview talking points and questions: Download PDF here.

*About Andrew*

Andrew Baxter is an investment advisor, educator and commentator who is recognised as one of Australia’s leading experts on trading education, wealth creation and money mindsets.

Andrew is the founder of Australia’s top financial and trading education platform, Australian Investment Education.

He has spoken alongside some of the world’s leading names, including Robert Kiyosaki, Tony Robbins, Sir Richard Branson and Tony Blair.

Andrew is renowned for his ability to translate complex finance into simple, everyday, easy-to-follow processes.

Andrew is available for interviews and articles by request.

For all media enquiries, please email media@apiromarketing.com