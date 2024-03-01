UNRL Launching Highly Anticipated, All-New Women’s Collection
UNRL, one of the fastest growing brands in both athleisure and golf apparel, is launching a Women’s Collection featuring elevated basics for the everyday woman.SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNRL is known for their high-quality and meticulous craft of premium men’s athleisure and golf apparel, and now they are breaking into the women’s market. Launching March 14th, 2024, the all-new UNRL Women’s Collection marks a significant milestone in the brand’s decade-long journey. The new lineup embodies signature UNRL style with elevated, tailored fits for the everyday woman. Each piece is backed by years of research, development, and a dedicated team of innovators.
The collection will feature a range of practical and timeless pieces designed to elevate women’s wardrobes through every season and for any activity. In typical UNRL fashion, branding is subtle and classy with careful attention to detail in every stitch. The styles debuting in the initial launch transition seamlessly from home to the office, the gym, the airport and everywhere in between. Hoodies, pullovers, tank tops, leggings, and a Bomber Jacket are just a few of the products customers can look forward to. Throughout 2024, UNRL plans to release several more women’s pieces with a focus on chic golf apparel and more everyday staples.
One of the most exceptional aspects of this collection is the team of people behind it. UNRL is made up of passionate visionaries who take pride in their original designs and quality craftsmanship. The brand’s Founder and CEO, Michael E. Jordan, is at the forefront of this effort and has been extensively involved in the daily work that went into the new collection. Michael worked alongside UNRL’s women-led product development team to bring their dream clothing lineup to life.
“Each piece is thoughtfully designed to seamlessly integrate into a women's wardrobe, offering endless styling possibilities. Beyond this initial collection we're excited to continue to expand into more styles and colorways for the remainder of 2024!” - Lauren Pryor, UNRL Senior Product Developer & Designer
The new line will be available online at UNRL.com and in-store at SCHEELS.
Don’t miss out on being one of the first to redefine women’s athleisure with UNRL. Mark your calendars and join the UNRL Women’s Collection Insider’s List.
