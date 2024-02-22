Marine Fisheries Commission advances Striped Mullet plan for departmental and legislative review

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission today took another step toward recovery of the striped mullet fishery, selecting its preferred management options for the Draft Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2.

The commission selected the Division of Marine Fisheries’ recommended management options, which were revised from what was proposed in November based on public comment.

The preferred management measures for the commercial fishery are estimated to generate a 34.9% reduction in harvest:

• Saturday-Sunday Closure from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30.

• Saturday-Monday Closure Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.

• Manage the stop net fishery with the same measures as the rest of the striped mullet fishery.

The preferred management measures for the recreational fishery are:

• Recreational individual bag limit of 100 fish.

• Recreational vessel limit of 400 fish.

• An exception for For-hire Vessel Operations to possess a bag limit for the number of anglers fishing up to the 400-fish maximum (including in advance of a trip).

Additionally, adaptive management is proposed for both commercial and recreational fisheries that allows the Division Director to use proclamation authority to adjust season closures, day of week closures, and trip limits.

The draft amendment is scheduled for final commission approval in May 2024.

In other business, the commission voted to: