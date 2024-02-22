Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,680 in the last 365 days.

A San Diego judge ruled a traffic stop wasn’t racial bias. A state appeals court says take another look

In a test of California’s Racial Justice Act, a state appellate court is giving a Black man a second chance to prove his allegations that his 2022 traffic stop and subsequent arrest by San Diego police was prompted by unconscious racial bias.

You just read:

A San Diego judge ruled a traffic stop wasn’t racial bias. A state appeals court says take another look

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more