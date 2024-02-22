In a test of California’s Racial Justice Act, a state appellate court is giving a Black man a second chance to prove his allegations that his 2022 traffic stop and subsequent arrest by San Diego police was prompted by unconscious racial bias.
A San Diego judge ruled a traffic stop wasn't racial bias. A state appeals court says take another look
