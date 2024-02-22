'What's Bugging Me' Interviews Controversial Investor on #MMTLP Stock Kerfuffle

What's Bugging Me on the Ricochet Network, new episode up every Thursday.

@HamShortk*ller has fought short sellers for 20 years

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fast-growing podcast "What's Bugging Me" on the Ricochet platform has drawn thousands of listeners to its exposé of the #MMTLP stock controversy, in which 65,000 small investors saw their stake in a tiny energy company all but wiped out by regulators.

The pod just posted episode #66, the seventh weekly episode in a row to focus on the MMTLP story. Host Dennis Kneale interviews two veteran investors involved in the MMTLP fight: William P. Farrand, and the provocateur who calls himself HAM Shortk*ller.

HAM (Kneale knows his real identity) has spent 20 years railing against the destructive tactics of short sellers.

His appearance caused a stir on X among some foes who dislike him for posting rude comments online. As Kneale said on X: "I'm sorry but... I think these (comments) are funny." He argues content is "harmful" "only if we choose to let it harm us."

Last week, Kneale interviewed two other members of the #MMTLP Army, the online group of several thousand investors who have organized to push back and demand a full explanation: Kurtis, known as @BleedBlue18 on X, and Richard Fizzuoglio, who has been writing thousands of emails to congressmen about the case.

That episode is available here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000645497569

In each episode of "What's Bugging Me," Kneale and guests have been piecing together how the MMTLP stock controversy came to unfold. This includes the first interview with John Tabacco, a Wall Street veteran and host of "Wise Guys" on Newsmax TV, on Jan. 11; and an interview with John Brda, the former CEO of Torchlight Energy where this saga began, on Jan. 18.

Also, the pod has featured a Jan. 25 conversation with Mark Basile, who has filed several actions on behalf of MMTLP investors in Florida and New York; an exclusive interview Feb. 2 with Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina; a conversation with longtime anchor Kristen Shaugnessy

of NY1.

The new episode #66 of "What's Bugging Me" can be downloaded on Ricochet here:

https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/foxes-in-the-henhouse/



And on Apple Podcasts here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000646438879

# # #