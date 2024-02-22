New Castle Subdivision Officially Filed and Recorded, Construction Soon to Begin
NEW CASTLE, PA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vision for quality, affordable homes in Lawrence County took a big step forward this month. Metrovitalization is proud to announce the official filing of the Subdivision Plan for their Kingdom Place development, a transformative new residential development in New Castle, PA set to start a revitalization trend in the region and bless countless families. This critical milestone paves the way for construction to commence on the 30-acre subdivision that will bring 24 beautiful new single-family homes to the area.
With the signing of the Subdivision plans by the Hickory Township Supervisors on Thursday, February 7, 2024, the Kingdom Place residential subdivision was officially recorded in Lawrence County. The county filing follows the approval of the development at a public meeting of Hickory Township on December 4, 2023. "We’re thrilled that after months of planning and preparation, we’re now getting ready to break ground on Kingdom Place," said Ricky Trinidad, President of Metrovitalization. "There is an urgent need for high-quality, energy-efficient new homes in the area that working families can afford. That has been our driving motivation behind this project from day one." The 1-acre+ homes at Kingdom Place will feature the latest in pre-engineered modular building technologies, allowing for a faster building process, higher-quality construction, and maximum energy efficiency. Home prices are expected to start in the mid $200s. Several floorplans will be offered, with 2-4 bedrooms in cape cod, 2-story, and ranch styles. Home details and pricing is available at the project website: www.kingdomplacehomes.com.
Positive Impact and Sustainability
"Kingdom Place is the first development in over a decade within the highly regarded Laurel School District," commented Gary Johnsoon, Project Manager. “Our goal is to bless local families with beautiful, high-quality new homes they can be proud of," he said. Metrovitalization credits the support of local leaders like State Representative Marla Brown, who cut the ceremonial ribbon at the inauguration event for the project months ago. "The housing stock here is aging, and the average home is over 70 years old in our community. There has been a real lack of new-construction homes that are needed to meet the growing demand that has been increasing for many years. Families in our area deserve new high-quality homes," said Trinidad. "We intend to start a trend that will increase the quality of life for thousands of families throughout our community, with beautiful new neighborhoods like Kingdom Place, and we appreciate the support of government leaders that support this type of positive transformation, like State Representative Marla Brown,” he stated.
Technology
Trinidad noted the advantages of pre-engineered modular technology and his ability to produce high-performing homes faster and more affordably. He recently authored the book "Modular Homes: The Smart Choice for Homebuyers in 2024" to provide valuable insights to consumers about important advantages that many homebuyers are not aware of. "By leveraging today’s cutting-edge construction technologies, we can deliver an upscale neighborhood with very attractive pricing," he said. Metrovitalization has unveiled renderings and floor plans of the Kingdom Place homes. Trinidad says his team has been working hard to design beautiful, functional floor plans that can accommodate all stages of life. The company expects to construct a model home by Spring 2024 to allow homebuyers to experience the quality of the homes for themselves. "We realize that people here want upgraded amenities but still need affordability," he said. "Our home plans strike that critical balance. We will offer features like granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and solid wood cabinetry as standard items. Kingdom Place will redefine expectations for included finishes in our reasonable price range.", he said. Details are available at www.kingdomplacehomes.com.
Timeline
While the developer aims to have the first model home completed in the Spring 2024, completion of the total buildout of the neighborhood is expected within the year. "We still have some work ahead before we can start vertical construction," Johnson noted, "but we expect to break ground on the construction of the streets and infrastructure within weeks if all goes smoothly." The NPDES stormwater permit from the DEP is currently pending, but expected soon. Johnson further assured that the Kingdom Place plans meet all code requirements and were meticulously prepared by the expert Civil Engineering firm, HRG. “Although the original expectation was to start construction in October 2023, delays in the approval process caused a timing setback. However, we’re confident that construction will begin soon”, said Johnson.
Market
Real estate veteran Renee Dean will handle sales and marketing for the subdivision. “The Kingdom Place development aims to meet the diverse needs of families by offering a broad variety of home styles and types, a range of standard and upgrade finish packages, and various optional features to help families tailor their homes to their desires and budgets”, Dean noted. Renee Dean, Realtor® is an Associate Broker at Howard Hanna Real Estate, a leading real estate brokerage firm in Western PA. To connect with her directly and for more information about the Kingdom Place development, visit the project website: www.kingdomplacehomes.com.
Vision for the Community
"As a real estate development company dedicated to enhancing our community of New Castle, Lawrence County, and the NW Pennsylvania Region, Metrovitalization currently has four development projects in process, and six pipeline developments expected to be deployed in 2024," stated Ricky Trinidad, President. "Our vision is to ignite a positive transformation in the area for the benefit of thousands of families and businesses, and to glorify God through our efforts and diligent work. Kingdom Place is just the beginning of Metrovitalization’s development plans within our community.
About Metrovitalization
Metrovitalization is a real estate planning, development and construction company that revitalizes communities through socially conscious real estate development. The company develops new residential communities, commercial buildings and retail establishments that create positive physical, economic, aesthetic, spiritual and social change. Metrovitalization is led by President Ricky Trinidad, MUPP, a member of the Forbes Business Council, Modular Home Builder’s Association, and an urban planer/developer/builder for over 27 years.
