Secretary Naig Comments on EPA’s Delayed Final Approval of Midwest Governors’ Year-Round E15 Petition

EPA must now issue an emergency E15 waiver for the summer of 2024



DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 22, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement today after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) belatedly announced a final rule authorizing year-round sales of E15, with additional delays, in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin:

“EPA’s final rule authorizing year-round E15 sales in eight states will eventually help consumers save money at the pump, but this result would not have happened without the strong leadership and action of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her fellow Midwestern governors. While we appreciate this decision, EPA’s final rule is long overdue, it does not apply until 2025, and it took a lawsuit led by Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird to help force the action. EPA must now use its authority to issue an emergency E15 waiver for the summer of 2024 or Iowa drivers will needlessly experience higher fuel costs and fewer fuel choices beginning on June 1.”