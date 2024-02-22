Pharma company Merck identifies Invonto as a key digital transformation partner

Merck partnered with Invonto to create a virtual reality app to simulate the equipment and floor plan of a new research laboratory. The results were impressive

It has been a tremendous tool to help communicate, align, and finalize the design of our new lab. I intend to use Invonto moving forward with many applicable initiatives we have.” — John R. - Director, New Technology Development at Merck & Co.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, USA, February 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the emergence of new technologies and changing patient expectations, leading pharmaceutical company Merck recognized the need to embrace digitalization. Merck is exploring and utilizing technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (VR) development , big data, connected care, blockchain, cloud, IoT, 3D printing, wearable tech, and genomics to accelerate drug discovery and development, improve supply chain efficiency, and ensure consistent product quality.Merck has partnered with key technology companies like IBM, AWS, SAP, Accenture, and Invonto, for their digital transformation initiatives.With over 15 years experience in delivering digital transformation solutions for Fortune 500 companies, a deep understanding of digital technologies, and being local to the New Jersey community, Invonto brought the necessary expertise and knowledge to drive Merck’s digital transformation initiatives forward.To support Merck’s digital transformation objectives, Invonto created a virtual simulation of Merck’s scientific research lab. This multi-user VR application enabled stakeholder feedback on space design and new scientific processes, to enhance and expedite the planning process. Invonto’s interactive demos also identified numerous improvements in construction plans and equipment design. VR application proved beneficial in providing staff training in a safe environment and helped Merck stakeholders collaborate with overseas vendors.The successful partnership with Invonto early on in their digital strategy ignited the passion of stakeholders at Merck to continue on their digital transformational journey with optimism and identify Invonto as a key digital transformation partner.The healthcare and pharmaceutical industry has traditionally been slow to adopt digital technologies due to various challenges and regulatory constraints. However, the rapid advancement of technology and changing patient expectations have compelled companies like Merck to leverage healthcare digital transformation opportunities to stay ahead of the curve.Pharma industry powerhouses and disruptors, like Merck, that embrace innovation through digital transformation can future-proof their business by enhancing operational efficiency, accelerating decision-making, and creating better patient experiences.Another key component to a successful digital transformation in healthcare and pharma is evangelizing and fostering a digital culture throughout an organization. By encouraging employees to embrace digitalization, healthcare companies can empower them to take ownership of the transformational journey and contribute to the company’s overall success. Merck’s partnership with Invonto demonstrates its commitment to promoting a digital-first culture that empowers employees to contribute to the digital transformation process.As the pharmaceutical industry embraces digital transformation, Merck stands at the forefront, leveraging innovative technologies to improve patient outcomes and streamline operations. Through their partnership with Invonto and others, Merck is harnessing the power of AI, augmented and virtual reality, IoT, and other technologies to develop custom digital products to transform and grow their business.Digital transformation is not a one-time endeavor but an ongoing journey. Merck’s collaboration with Invonto signifies its commitment to staying agile, innovative, and patient-centric. Through digital transformation and embracing strategic partnerships, Merck is well-positioned to navigate the evolving landscape of healthcare and lead the way in shaping the future of the pharmaceutical industry.Read the full case study about the Immersive Virtual Reality Laboratory Invonto created for Merck to see how emerging technologies and spatial computing can advance your business in the evolving age of technology.About InvontoInvonto is an award-winning technology consulting and app development company for America’s top brands. Invonto is also a recognized thought leader in digital transformation strategy. With strong expertise in emerging technologies like (AI), (IoT), and (VR), Invonto has delivered over $3.35B in revenue growth for the country’s most innovative Fortune 500 companies. For its continued investment in creating and keeping jobs 100% in the USA, we have been honored by the US Department of Commerce.Invonto mentioned as key partner at https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5670693/merck-and-co-inc-digital-transformation Originally published by Invonto at https://www.invonto.com/insights/merck-digital-transformation-partner-invonto/

Merck & Co simulated laboratory experience using virtual reality