Hollis R. Towns Named Next Vice President of Content and Editor in Chief - Change to Occur March

Hollis R. Towns, Contributed

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollis Towns will join Alabama Media Group as Vice President of Content and Editor in Chief, effective March 25.

Towns is a native of Fort Valley, GA, and most recently held the position of Vice President for Local News and Regional Editor at Gannett. In that senior role, he oversaw 160 daily newspapers and news websites across the country. Prior to that, he was the Executive Editor and VP News of the Asbury Park Press. Newsroom teams under his leadership won multiple Emmy awards for investigative journalism, were Pulitzer finalists in Public Service in 2010 and were awarded the NABJ Public Service award in 2018.

Towns says Alabama Media Group’s nationally recognized excellence drew him to the company. “Seeing the great journalism and bold digital moves taking place at Alabama Media Group was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. What’s not to love about working for a newsroom that has won multiple Pulitzer Prizes, Emmys and other top journalism awards by focusing on issues that impact local communities and where local journalism has led to new policies and laws that have helped Alabamians.”

Natalie Pruitt, President of Alabama Media Group, introduced Towns to the staff this morning. “It’s a testament to our journalists and our work that we were able to attract someone with the talent and experience Hollis brings,” Pruitt said. “Beyond his experience leading newsrooms at a national scale, he is dedicated to becoming an active participant in our local communities. He is committed to listening to community members, civic activists, elected officials and all readers – including those voices less likely to be heard.”

In 2023, Towns created the Center for Community Journalism, a division of 150 Gannett news sites across the country focused on community coverage and leadership training.

Towns is dedicated to engaging Alabama’s communities. “I hope to be very active in the local community whether it’s a chamber event or at the local high school career day. I plan to be visible,” he says. “I intend to keep my finger on the pulse of local and state issues listening and responding.”

Towns’ extensive newsroom leadership experience also includes a stint as Managing and Executive Editor of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Before joining Gannett in 2004, he worked for Advance Local as Managing Editor of the Kalamazoo Gazette.

Towns replaces Kelly Ann Scott, who left in October 2023 to become Editor in Chief of the Houston Chronicle.

About Alabama Media Group

Alabama Media Group is one of the country’s most innovative local media companies – and operates AL.com, the AL Education Lab, This is Alabama, People of Alabama and the electronic daily editions of The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile’s Press Register. In addition, the company runs a digital marketing business which serves advertising clients throughout the Southeast.

We have more than 100 journalists who are dedicated to telling stories that change lives, laws and minds across our digital brands right here in Alabama. And our work continues to earn national recognition for its impact and innovation.

In the past 5 years, AL.com journalists have been awarded four Pulitzer Prizes and been a finalist for another, won 21 regional Emmys for documentary work, an Edward R. Murrow award for podcasting and a Webby Award for short-form comedy.

According to ComScore, AL.com is regularly in the top 10 of local news websites across the country and reaches an average of 11 million monthly users. Alabama Media Group brands also have more than 9 million followers across social media platforms and produce more than two dozen newsletters and podcasts. For more information visit alabamamediagroup.com.

About Advance Local

Alabama Media Group is part of Advance Local. Advance Local, one of the largest media groups in the United States, operates the leading news and information companies in multiple states, reaching more than 52 million people monthly with its quality journalism and community engagement. Always innovating and evolving, Advance Local's mission is to strengthen and empower the communities they serve. Visit www.advancelocal.com.