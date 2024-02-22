GPS Tracker with integrated fall detection technology for Elderly
Keep an eye on elderly relatives can be challenging, particularly those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's
Automatic fall detection can detect a fall and send an alert designated contacts, ensuring help arrives quickly. This rapid response can potentially save lives and minimize the impact of injuries.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep an eye on elderly relatives can be challenging, particularly those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's. An SOS GPS tracker like the Mercari Personal Medical alarm with fall detection technology is an invaluable tool that allows caregivers to keep an eye on patients or parents without restricting their freedom.
The Mercari Personal Medical alarms are small and lightweight, making them easy to carry around. Plus, they provide geofence and fall alerts so carers can stay updated about the wearers movements or fall events.
Dementia and alzheimer's
Many elderly individuals worry about falling and becoming disoriented due to dementia and Alzheimer's, making these fears even greater. The Mercari Personal Medical alarms feature – A GPS tracker with fall detection for the elderly, may help ease some of these worries by enabling family members and first responders to locate them quickly if the elderly person presses an SOS button during a confusion episode or become disorientated.
GPS trackers can be an invaluable aid for elderly individuals experiencing sundowning - a condition in which an individual becomes confused and restless during late afternoon or early evening, often leading them to wander. By providing family members with their location, the Mercari device can prevent wandering events.
Tracking & locating
Caregiver of elderly must keep track of their movements to ensure their safety, especially if they suffer from memory loss or dementia, which can lead them to wander. The Mercari Personal Medical alarm can be an invaluable asset when monitoring elderly relatives. Users can create a Geofence radius around a dwelling such as a home, assisted living facility or nursing home and receive alerts if someone goes beyond it; additionally users can program an SOS button which sends emergency notifications when pressed. It can even be programmed to call 911 directly.
The Mercari Personal Medical alarm can help find missing seniors quickly while also giving caregivers peace of mind and relieving the pressure to continuously monitor. Unfortunately, some seniors may find this technology intrusive; therefore it's essential that caregivers communicate the benefits to the senior in question and explain its use to them. Caregivers can use the device to monitor activities of individuals they care for and share vital data with first responders should they wander or go missing.
For care givers who wish to check on or locate a device wearer, its as simple as sending a text message from any cell phone to the Mercari device. The device responds back silently to the care givers phone with the devices location via a hyperlink to google maps, so carers be able to know the wearers location anytime for peace of mind.
Fall detection
Fall accidents among the elderly are all too often disastrous and life-threatening, leading to severe injuries or even fatalities. Therefore, it's crucial to seek out a GPS tracker equipped with fall detection capabilities; that way carers can monitor a wearers safety remotely and eliminate unnecessary risks.
The Mercari Personal Medical alarm has integrated fall detection technology that can help detect a fall. With 9 sensitivity settings, the device fall detection can be adjusted to suit the users circumstances, and when a fall sensor has been activated, the device will send a text message to carers alerting carers to the incident. If elderly sustain an injury or becomes unconscious from a fall and they are alone, their chance of getting help fast is increased significantly by automatic fall detection technology.
Custom alerts
The Mercari Personal Medical alarm is designed specifically for elderly can offer alerts if a wearer departs from their safe geofence area. This can be particularly helpful if the elderly individuals suffer from dementia and become disoriented easily. By setting an alert when the individual goes beyond a certain radius, carers can rest easy knowing the wearer won't wander off into an unsafe area, or using the built in speed sensor function, detect going beyond safe speeds while driving recklessly.
The Mercari Personal Medical alarm is a small device that use cellular technology to communicate and uses GPS satellites for location tracking or finding. It can be worn around the neck like a pendant, on a belt clip or worn as a bracelet; its light weight makes it easy for elderly people to wear and use.
Emergency Functions
When the SOS button is pressed it immediately sends a text message and can start calling up to 10 nominated emergency contacts including 911. The contacts receive 'Help Me’ messages on the carers cell phones along with a location link to Google Maps showing the wearers location.
The Mercari Personal Medical alarms provide senior citizens with an SOS button that provides quick contact to emergency services or caregivers in an emergency situation, providing greater peace of mind for both parties involved in long-distance care giving. The Mercari device also comes equipped with two-way voice communication capabilities to facilitate conversations from afar.
This Personal Medical Alarm is for anyone at risk of duress, Panic, dementia or has medical issues, allowing freedom & independence, but always in touch with help when they need it – Not just in the home – It can be used at the shopping mall, outdoors, or business sites.
