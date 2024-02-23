Fine Art Shippers Has Changed the Address of Its NYC Headquarters

Fine Art Shippers, a fine art logistics company based in New York, has changed the address of its headquarters.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, US, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers, a fine art logistics company based in New York, has recently announced the change of its registered business address. Fine Art Shippers was previously registered at 40 West 25th Street, Gallery #301, New York, NY, 10010. The new official address of the company is 122 West 146th Street, Unit #314, New York, NY, 10039. The change of the official address occurred as a result of Fine Art Shippers opening a new art storage space in Upper Manhattan. The company’s warehouse and crate shop remain in their old location in Brooklyn, NY.

Fine Art Shippers’ new art storage space in Upper Manhattan is already open to clients. The company offers top-tier art handling and storage services, providing all the necessary conditions for the preservation of different kinds of artworks, antiques, and other collectibles.

Thanks to the state-of-the-art climate-control system, the environment inside the facility is constantly maintained in strict accordance with industry regulations. The humidity and temperature levels always remain stable, with temperature at around 70° Fahrenheit (+/-2°) and humidity at around 50% (+/- 5%). That helps reduce the chances of mold growth and slow down the natural aging process of most materials. MERV 13 filtration systems are used throughout the entire facility to ensure high air quality. Humidity levels are supported with the help of atomization technology recommended by the leading specialists in art conservation and preservation.

Fine Art Shippers’ art storage facility is protected by Central Station monitored burglar alarm systems, CCTV cameras, and access control. It is also equipped with independent pre-action dry line fire suppression systems and early warning smoke detection. The HVAC system in the entire building is backed up by a powerful natural gas emergency generator, which means all valuables within the facility are protected in case of a power outage.

Fine Art Shippers offers various art storage solutions with a unique approach designed specifically for each client. It provides both long-term and short-term storage options for valuable collections of all kinds. The company’s seasoned team of art handlers ensures all items are treated with utmost care. Other services provided by Fine Art Shippers include art transportation, art packing, installation, and crating. Art shipping crates offered by the company are all custom-made and built to the specific requirements of the client.

Fine Art Shippers’ new art storage facility is located at 122 West 146th Street, New York, NY 10039. To book the service, clients should contact the company by phone at (917) 658-5075 or by email at info@fineartshippers.com.