Enginuity Power Systems Announces New Product Line in Partnership with Kiturami

Kiturami and Enginuity Power Systems Announce New Product Line Partnership

Enginuity’s new 100kW and 200kW combined heat and power systems will be available in the United States and Canada in Q3 2024

Enginuity is very excited to partner with Kiturami, an internationally recognized blue chip company with a stellar reputation.” — Jacques Beaudry-Losique, CEO, Enginuity Power Systems