Enginuity Power Systems Announces New Product Line in Partnership with Kiturami
Enginuity’s new 100kW and 200kW combined heat and power systems will be available in the United States and Canada in Q3 2024
Enginuity is very excited to partner with Kiturami, an internationally recognized blue chip company with a stellar reputation.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enginuity Power Systems (Enginuity) is pleased to announce an agreement with Kiturami Co., Ltd. (“Kiturami”), based in South Korea, to bring to market Kiturami’s 100kW and 200kW combined heat and power systems for commercial and industrial installations. The Kiturami products will be brought to market under the Enginuity brand name. Under this agreement, Enginuity has acquired the exclusive rights to sell the product in the United States and Canada. These proven products are a logical and ideal product line expansion to Enginuity’s 8kW and 20kW combined heat and power systems that are in development for residential and light commercial applications. The parties are working together in an expedited basis to achieve U.S. certification by mid-2024.
— Jacques Beaudry-Losique, CEO, Enginuity Power Systems
“Enginuity is very excited to partner with Kiturami, an internationally recognized blue chip company with a stellar reputation,” says Enginuity Power Systems’ CEO Jacques Beaudry-Losique, “the 100kW and 200kW combined heat and power systems are an excellent fit for businesses who have a recognized need for resilience, carbon emission reductions and substantial cost savings. These two products will powerfully complement our existing portfolio of products and services. We also look forward to working with Kiturami on several potential new initiatives, as our relationship matures.”
“We joined forces with Enginuity because we were impressed by their understanding of the North American market, and its large potential for the type of combined heat and power systems Kiturami has developed and deployed in Korea,” says Harrison Kim, Kiturami’s CEO.
Enginuity Power Systems is presenting and pre-selling the 100kW and 200kW units at recent industry trade shows such as MJBizCon, AHR Expo, POWERGEN International (among others) with a great amount of interest and excitement; visit Enginuity next at the International Builders’ Show (Booth C2535) and National Hardware Show (Booth W4048), both in Las Vegas, NV, as well as the Canadian Mechanical and Plumbing Exposition (CMPX) Show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Booth 114).
About Enginuity Power Systems
Enginuity Power Systems’ mission is to provide cost effective, reliable and clean energy available to everyone. Enginuity is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market. Committed to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Enginuity is deploying new technologies for homes, commercial businesses, and military applications that enable private power generation for cleaner energy, resiliency, and energy cost savings. Follow on LinkedIn and across all social media platforms. For more information, visit www.enginuitypowersystems.com.
About Kiturami
Kiturami Group is a company that operates a HVAC manufacturing business, producing water heaters, boilers, and air conditioners, as well as refrigeration and air conditioning systems for nuclear power plants, semiconductor factories, warships and submarines. In particular, Kiturami has focused in researching and developing core technologies and integrated control systems in five fields; heating, precision and control, refrigeration, air conditioning, and renewable energy, Through the convergence of these areas of expertise Kiturami strives to create user friendly environment management systems.
