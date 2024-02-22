Expert: Ruling Embryos Children ‘Defies Common Sense and Logic’

02/22/2024

A board-certified women’s health nurse practitioner with more than 25 years of experience, Fantasia said the decision lacked scientific understanding and will have a lasting impact not only for families experiencing infertility but the state’s health care system writ large.

“Politicians and judges, who have no expertise in medicine or science, should not be making decisions that directly affect the health of individuals. Not only will this decision cause confusion and additional distress among people experiencing infertility, but health care providers who work in reproductive medicine may not provide services in the state of Alabama, increasing the burden on those seeking this specialized care,” she said.

The Alabama ruling, Fantasia continued, marks the latest curtailment of reproductive rights and privacy since the U.S. Supreme Court nearly two years ago overturned Roe v. Wade, which allowed for a constitutional right and access to abortions.

“We are starting to see the beginning of a chaotic era of illogical state decisions that intrude on the privacy of sensitive health care decisions that should only involve individuals and their health care provider,” she said.