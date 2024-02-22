U.S. Naval Forces Africa Hosts Phoenix Express 2024 Tabletop Exercise in Naples, Italy

Starting on Feb. 12, the TTX involved leaders from Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Tunisia, and the United States, and incorporated briefings and discussions on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), maritime operations center (MOC) training, SeaVision, and a tour of NAVAF’s MOC located onboard Naval Support Activity Naples. Rear Adm. Calvin Foster, U.S. Sixth Fleet’s Vice Commander and Director, Maritime Partnership Program, delivered opening and closing remarks during the exercise, while leading various focused discussions throughout the week.

In addition to WPS and MOC training, participants discussed maritime domain awareness, regional maritime security, and multinational cooperation. The TTX enabled a shared understanding of partner intentions for future Phoenix Express iterations, as participating nations continue to build realistic and relevant training scenarios, from countering illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, national command center integration, and maritime coordination in the Southern Mediterranean Sea.

Exercise Phoenix Express is a multinational maritime exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and executed by NAVAF, bringing together North African, European, and U.S. maritime forces as part of a global network of navies to enhance cooperation and expertise in maritime security operations in the Southern Mediterranean Sea.

The exercise focuses on regional cooperation, information-sharing practices, and operational capabilities, enhancing efforts to promote safety and security in the Mediterranean Sea and territorial waters of participating North African nations.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.