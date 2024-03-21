Natural Skincare Brand Nourishe Introduces Beauty Formulas Inspired By and Handmade From Nature
Redefining beauty with the best skincare ingredients from Mother EarthTEQUEST, FL, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nourishe is the first authentically natural skincare brand to merge the science of scalar waveform energy with their products to create unique formulas that rejuvenate skin more than chemical skincare products.
At Nourishe, they help people understand the skin is an oily organ and water is not a recommended ingredient. For people who are looking to achieve healthy and glowing skin, they need specific oils encoded with frequencies from Nourishe's innovative proprietary technology that has been tested to keep skin from aging and reverse fine lines and wrinkles.
Their founder, Kristin Bauer, left the plastic surgery industry in 2010 after over a decade of traditional skincare. She had a strong belief that peels, chemicals, and injectables were not the way to achieve true and vibrant beauty. After studying indigenous herbalism in the Amazon jungle and learning the secret vibrations of plants, she is proud to introduce Nourishe to the market. Nourishe formulas are vegan, made only from plants, and made in the USA. They also have a USDA organic certification to verify the cleanliness of all formulas.
Through Nourishe, Kristin wants people to experience the difference of beauty formulas that are inspired by and handmade from nature.
Visit https://nourishe.co/ to know more about their products.
About Nourishe
Nourishe is a natural skincare company known for their exclusive use of plants, herbs, and botanicals in each of their products.
Kristin Bauer
Nourishe
+1 561-278-4144
love@nourishe.co