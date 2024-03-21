Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,806 in the last 365 days.

Natural Skincare Brand Nourishe Introduces Beauty Formulas Inspired By and Handmade From Nature

Redefining beauty with the best skincare ingredients from Mother Earth

TEQUEST, FL, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nourishe is the first authentically natural skincare brand to merge the science of scalar waveform energy with their products to create unique formulas that rejuvenate skin more than chemical skincare products.

At Nourishe, they help people understand the skin is an oily organ and water is not a recommended ingredient. For people who are looking to achieve healthy and glowing skin, they need specific oils encoded with frequencies from Nourishe's innovative proprietary technology that has been tested to keep skin from aging and reverse fine lines and wrinkles.

Their founder, Kristin Bauer, left the plastic surgery industry in 2010 after over a decade of traditional skincare. She had a strong belief that peels, chemicals, and injectables were not the way to achieve true and vibrant beauty. After studying indigenous herbalism in the Amazon jungle and learning the secret vibrations of plants, she is proud to introduce Nourishe to the market. Nourishe formulas are vegan, made only from plants, and made in the USA. They also have a USDA organic certification to verify the cleanliness of all formulas.

Through Nourishe, Kristin wants people to experience the difference of beauty formulas that are inspired by and handmade from nature.

Visit https://nourishe.co/ to know more about their products.

About Nourishe

Nourishe is a natural skincare company known for their exclusive use of plants, herbs, and botanicals in each of their products.

Kristin Bauer
Nourishe
+1 561-278-4144
love@nourishe.co

You just read:

Natural Skincare Brand Nourishe Introduces Beauty Formulas Inspired By and Handmade From Nature

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more