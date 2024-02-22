TAIWAN, February 22 - Presidential Office thanks Biden administration for announcing its 13th military sale to Taiwan

On February 21 (US EST), the United States government announced that it had notified Congress of the sale to Taiwan of a US$75 million military package including equipment and support for Link-16 system upgrade planning. Spokesperson Olivia Lin (林聿禪) on February 22 said that the Presidential Office is grateful to the US government for continuing to fulfill its security commitments in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

Spokesperson Lin stated that this marks the 13th military sale to Taiwan announced during the Biden administration, demonstrating the importance the US government places on Taiwan's national defense needs and the rock-solid partnership between Taiwan and the US. She said that this latest sale will facilitate comprehensive upgrades of Taiwan's Link-16 tactical data link system, enhancing the current common operational picture and thereby strengthening Taiwan's defense capabilities.

The spokesperson stated that Taiwan stands on the frontline of the defense of democracy and will continue to demonstrate the determination to defend itself and strengthen its self-sufficiency in national defense as it upholds the values of freedom and democracy. She said that we will also further strengthen our close security partnership with the US and continue to work with like-minded countries to defend the rules-based international order and maintain peace, stability, prosperity, and development in the Indo-Pacific region.