Innovative Nonprofit Eliminates 10+ Million Single-Use Plastic Items From Waste Stream

PlasticFreeRestaurants.org provides school cafeterias with reusable, toxin-free food ware.

PlasticFreeRestaurants.org has eliminated 10M+ single-use plastic items from restaurants and schools by subsidizing the purchase of reusable alternatives.

Achieving the dual milestones of removing 10 million pieces of plastic from the waste stream and reaching 10 different states shows us that PFR's model is both highly effective and scalable." — Plastic Free Restaurants founder John Charles Meyer

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic Free Restaurants (PFR), a California-based nonprofit, has eliminated more than ten million single-use plastic items from the waste stream and is now poised to meaningfully grow its impact in the coming years.

By subsidizing the purchase of reusable replacements, PFR eliminates petroleum-based, single-use plastic from restaurants and school cafeterias. Since its 2020 launch, PFR has expanded its reach to 10 states, reimbursing 69 restaurants and 40 public schools that made the switch from disposable plastic to sustainable, toxin-free, reusable food ware. Small amounts make an enormous impact; just $28 worth of stainless steel forks eliminates 5,000 plastic forks from a school cafeteria. The overall impact is significant, both for the planet and for human health, especially for children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics released a study in 2018 stating that chemicals used in food contact materials “may contribute to disease and disability” and that “children may be particularly susceptible to the effects of these compounds.” In 2020, the Endocrine Society stated that “Plastics pose threat to human health.” A Columbia University study published in January 2024 found that each liter of bottled water contains more than 100,000 individual plastic micro- and nano-particles. By enabling (notoriously underfunded) public schools to make the switch from plastic to sustainable, toxin-free reusable food ware, PFR is helping children avoid those risks.

Dozens of case studies from PFR’s partner non-profit ReThink Disposable (and elsewhere) show that restaurants and schools save money by switching to reusable food ware, meaning that the mission and impact of PFR are good for business too.

Operating as a 100% volunteer enterprise, paying zero salaries or rent, PFR is able to devote more than 95% of the money it raises directly to subsidies for schools and restaurants eliminating single-use plastic. PFR’s 2023 Annual Report may be downloaded here. According to PFR founder and executive director John Charles Meyer, “Achieving the dual milestones of removing 10 million pieces of plastic from the waste stream and reaching 10 different states shows us that PFR’s model is both highly effective and scalable. We are eager and prepared to grow our reach and impact as we seek additional donor support in the coming year.”

Eliminating single-use plastic, one school cafeteria at a time. (Video courtesy of bettinaniedermann.com)