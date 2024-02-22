BLACK, AWARD-WINNING FINANCIAL ADVISOR FROM “BAD NEWZ”, VA, HELPS CLIENTS RECEIVE GOOD NEWS ABOUT THEIR FINANCES
Tremaine Wills is committed to helping families transform their finances.
If you ain't trackin', you ain't tryin'!”NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STAES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the heart of "Bad Newz", VA, Tremaine Wills, the founder of the visionary financial advisory firm Mind Over Money, is rewriting financial narratives for families nationwide. An award-winning Black financial advisor, Tremaine has garnered recognition as an Excellence Awardee by Investment News, named a Top 100 Financial Advisor by Investopedia in both 2022 and 2023, and has shared insights on platforms such as Black Enterprise and the WSJ: Your Money Briefing podcast. With a mission to help one million families become millionaires, Mind Over Money is a beacon of hope and financial empowerment.
— Tremaine Wills
Mind Over Money is excited to offer a free 14-day trial of its transformative financial program: Breakthrough Financial Coaching and Accountability Program. This program has been crafted to guide participants through budgeting, savings strategies, debt reduction, investing basics, and achieving personal financial milestones, including homeownership, stress-free travel, and having enough cash reserves for extended maternity leave. The initiative has seen participants collectively pay off $76,000 in debt in 2024.
At the core of Mind Over Money's innovative financial strategies lies Tremaine's deeply held philosophy, a blend of personal experience and the timeless wisdom found in biblical teachings. This guiding principle from Zechariah 4:10 "Do not despise humble beginnings," serves as a constant reminder of the value of laying a strong foundation for financial growth. Tremaine's journey, marked by the practical application of these principles, underscores the belief that true wealth is built brick by brick, starting with the smallest of assets.
Mind Over Money's programs are built around the idea of giving money a purpose. They're designed to help people from all different backgrounds figure out their own paths to making their money do more. Tremaine's advice starts with appreciating the small beginnings, encouraging people to look ahead and plan for a future where financial success is a real thing, not just a dream. It's all about making smart moves with money, dreaming big, and seeing how all those smart choices add up over time.
For those who are ready to transform their financial destinies, Mind Over Money extends an invitation to begin with a free 14-day trial in the Breakthrough Financial Coaching and Accountability Program. For a more advanced strategy, consider a free discovery call. Learn how Tremaine and her team can help.
