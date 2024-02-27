Engaging Networks Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance
Leading digital engagement platform earns third-party attestation for its enterprise-level security
Achieving SOC2 Type II compliance with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Engaging Networks provides enterprise-level security for our clients’ data.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engaging Networks, the integrated digital engagement platform used by major nonprofit organizations around the world, has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations. The third-party audit, conducted thoroughly by Prescient Assurance, verified that Engaging Networks provides enterprise-level security for all of its customer data.
— Tiffany Ramzy, Head of Compliance and Risk at Engaging Networks
“Achieving SOC2 Type II compliance with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Engaging Networks provides enterprise-level security for our clients’ data secured in the Engaging Networks platform,” says Tiffany Ramzy, Head of Compliance and Risk at Engaging Networks. “Our direct integration with the Vanta Security and Compliance automation platform helped to streamline our SOC 2 compliance efforts and demonstrates our commitment to continuous security risk reduction and management.”
“Engaging Networks is relentlessly committed to providing the strongest possible security for our platform, both to maximize its reliable availability to clients, and to safeguard the data entrusted to us by our nearly 500 clients, which include many of the world’s leading nonprofits,” says Clinton O’Brien, President and COO at Engaging Networks. “We are immensely proud to have achieved SOC2 Type II compliance, in recognition of years of hard work to continuously ratchet up security practices across our business and in our company culture.”
Engaging Networks was audited for SOC2 Type II compliance by Prescient Assurance, a licensed CPA firm that is a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B and SAAS companies worldwide. Find out more about Prescient Assurance here: https://www.prescientassurance.com/
About Engaging Networks
For 24 years, Engaging Networks has been helping nonprofits worldwide to maximize their impact and engagement through a suite of world-class online fundraising, advocacy and marketing tools. Our client support is fast, personal and responsive — helping us to consistently achieve a whopping 97% client retention rate for the last four years. Every six to eight weeks, we roll out new features and upgrades directly based on the expressed needs and goals of our clients. Engaging Networks, a fully independent company that is answerable only to its clients, is the go-to solution tech stack for a variety of top-tier nonprofit organizations including The Humane Society of the United States, WWF, National Wildlife Federation, The Nature Conservancy, Human Rights Campaign, PETA, Oxfam, National Geographic Society, Amnesty International, Cancer Research UK and the British Labour Party. Engaging Networks is fully integrated to complement ROI Solutions, Salesforce, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge NXT, Microsoft Dynamics and other leading databases of record used by nonprofits and social impact companies. To learn more, visit engagingnetworks.net.
