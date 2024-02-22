FWC approves rule changes for new alligator harvest opportunity

At its February meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved rule changes to establish a special-use alligator harvest opportunity, which will take effect for the 2024 alligator harvest season.

The new opportunity will complement the existing statewide alligator hunt and create a flexible alternative that allows permittees to hunt at multiple alligator management units during a longer season than the statewide hunt.

This opportunity is similar to other special-opportunity hunts the FWC implements in that applicants pay for each application and can apply as many times during the application period as desired to increase their chances of being drawn. The 2024 application period will run from May 3 – June 3.

The number of permittees will be established annually and will be selected through a random drawing process. Up to two alligators may be harvested per permit and selected permittees will be allowed to hunt at any legally accessible alligator management unit from Aug. 15 – Dec. 31.

“This option will give our stakeholders an exciting new opportunity to hunt at multiple alligator management units throughout the state,” said FWC Vice Chairman Steven Hudson. “I hope the Commission will continue to expand statewide alligator hunting opportunities.”

To learn more about alligator management in Florida, visit MyFWC.com/Alligator.