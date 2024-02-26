The barKoder Barcode Scanner SDK is now available for all kinds of enterprise and consumer-facing web applications

barKoder - Barcode Scanner SDK for Web barKoder Web Online Demo barKoder Mobile & Web Barcode Scanner SDK

The industry-leading barKoder Barcode Scanner SDK for mobile is now also available for any web applications, enabling barcode reading via most internet browsers

Thrilled about barKoder Web SDK's launch! We now offer great portability for PWA, Vue, NuxtJS, Next.js, Angular & more, making it the ideal barcode scanning solution for your web projects” — Chris Reichart, COO @ barKoder

SOFIA, BULGARIA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Placeholder is ecstatic to announce the official release of their barKoder Web product, a specialized barcode scanner SDK that transforms any smartphone into an industrial-grade barcode scanning device. Previously the barKoder SDK was only available for enterprise and consumer-facing mobile applications, developed either natively for Android and/or iOS, or via a cross-platform development frameworks like Xamarin, React Native, Flutter or Capacitor. Now the barKoder SDK can also be integrated into any web application that requires a robust & high-performing barcode scanning engine.

The barKoder Web is available for download either via its barKoder NPM Repository page or via the Download section of the barKoder Portal (registration required), which also provides an option for generating a free trial license to fully unlock all capabilities of the barKoder SDK. In addition, a ready-made barKoder WASM online demo is also available for anyone seeking to evaluate its performance immediately via Safari, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Chrome and any Chromium-based browser. Its currently optimized to work with either Android or iOS-based smart devices.

In addition to the release of the barKoder Web SDK, a plethora of very special barcode scanning algorithms were also introduced in the past month, which together with the Batch MultiScan & the DPM Scanning Mode, make the barKoder Barcode Scanner SDK best-in-class option when it comes to speed, accuracy and sheer barcode decoding power:

- MatrixSight: Cutting-edge algorithm which enables detection of QR Codes and Data Matrix barcodes that are missing any or all of its basic elements, be that finder, alignment or timing patterns, as well as high degree of damage to their data segments;

- Segment Decoding Technique: Unique feature allowing for reading of any misshaped, deformed or otherwise altered 1D barcode, even when a straight line can't pass through all the bars of the barcode, something not even hardware-based barcode scanners can achieve;

- VIN Scanning Mode: Specialized decoding operational mode that, empowered by the MatrixSight and Segment Decoding Technique, can capture the data even from within the most stubborn & highly damaged VIN-empowered barcode, be that Code 39, Code 128, QR Code or Data Matrix;

- DeBlur Mode: A comprehensive feature allowing for scanning of EAN or UPC barcodes with high degree of blur, even when some bars are entirely fused due to motion, lens or focus blur;

- PDF417-LineSight: State-of-the-art PDF417 barcode recognition algorithm that can scan even PDF417 samples that are missing any and all of its basic elements, be that start or stop patterns, stop row indicators or even entire data columns.

Finally, the last major SDK release also introduced support for decoding DotCode, a 2D matrix barcode symbology with high data capacity that can be used even in the most high-speed environments, making it especially suitable for packaging & logistics in the tobacco industry. Powered by all of the features of the barKoder SDK, the DotCode decoding engine is incredibly advanced and can capture even the most challenging DotCode samples.

In the very near future, barKoder will also release support for mobile applications developed via Cordova and .NET Maui, thus rounding up its availability plan for all major platform and frameworks utilized for mobile and web application development. Linux, macOS and Windows support is also available on demand, be that for desktop or server-based projects. Medium-term future plans also include introduction for decoding GS1 DataBar and GS1 Composite barcodes, scheduled to be released by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

The entire update was integrated into the Barcode Scanner by barKoder mobile application available for free via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, made to demonstrate all the capabilities and features that the customers can expect from the barKoder mobile barcode reader SDK through a series of specialized scanning templates.

