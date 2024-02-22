Sen. Lindsey Williams, Shaler North Hills Library Announce $149,452 in Grant Funding

Pittsburgh, Pa. − February 22, 2024 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced today that the Shaler North Hills Library has received a $149,145.50 Keystone Grant for Public Library Facilities. Shaler North Hills Library is one of 17 libraries across Pennsylvania to receive funding through this program.

Grant funding will be used to add a fully ADA-accessible bathroom to the first floor of the library, as well as overhaul and update the second-floor restrooms to meet ADA standards. Currently the only restrooms available to patrons are the second-floor restrooms, which were last renovated nearly forty years ago.

“Like all of our public libraries, Shaler North Hills Library is a centerpiece of the community that offers incredible programming and resources for people of all ages,” said Senator Williams. “In fact, Director McRae first approached me about the Bottoms Up Campaign while I was at the Library for one of their puzzle competitions! I am proud to support this grant and I am excited to see this funding go toward creating ADA-accessible bathrooms so that everyone is able to enjoy the Library safely and without embarrassment.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be able to provide better and more accessible restroom facilities for our library users,” said Sharon McRae, Director of Shaler North Hills Library. “If you are able, please continue to donate to the Bottoms Up Campaign—a campaign to ensure all may use our restrooms safely and with dignity at www.shalerlibrary.org.”

Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities Grants are funded by the Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund and are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE). Eligible projects for this funding include planning, land or building acquisition, development, and rehabilitation. Applications are judged on impact, budget, need, readiness, and project planning. More information about the grant program can be found here.

