InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Simple and Convenient Pillowcase for Keeping Pillows Secure
Anne M. of Coventry, RI is the creator of the Tuck and Done Pillowcase, an improved pillowcase designed to make it much easier to insert and secure pillows. Each pillowcase features a flap on the upper edge such that users can insert a pillow into the corner of the case instead of the top opening and tuck in the flap to firmly secure the pillowcase around the pillow. By putting the pillow in the corner of the case, it can accommodate the length of any size pillow. One of the longer sides of the pillow case will open at the corner and will allow the user to slide a pillow into the case very easily. The side of the pillow case with the opening will have the flap that tucks back in towards the pillow to hold the case securely around the pillow.
The pillowcase may measure approximately 20-inches in width and accommodate pillows 26-inches and longer in length. A 20- by 26-inch flap would be tucked in after the pillow is in the pillowcase. Each pillowcase may be available in several colors and designs. Users can quickly interchange pillowcases which can be especially useful for people making multiple beds a day in places like a hotel.
The bedding and home goods market is dynamic, and new innovations and trends are constantly being discovered and applied to appeal to consumers. Pillowcases with envelope closures, zipper closures, or other innovative mechanisms are being introduced to provide convenience and prevent pillows from slipping out. Customizable or personalized pillowcases, whether through monogramming or unique designs, are also gaining popularity as consumers seek to add a personal touch to their bedding. The Tuck and Done Pillowcase with its multiple features and customizable designs could fit several niches within the home goods industry and significantly expand a manufacturer’s product line.
Anne filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Tuck and Done Pillowcase product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Tuck and Done Pillowcase can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
