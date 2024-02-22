The Anthony R. Abraham Foundation is proud to support the U.S Association of Blind Athletes in Miami, Florida
Blind soccer is a fast-paced and exciting game, played in more than 60 countries, and is the world’s fastest-growing Paralympic sport.MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anthony R. Abraham Foundation is proud to support the U.S Association of Blind Athletes with its first soccer program in Miami, Florida. The event will take place at Soctainer, in Little Havana at 820 SW 20th Ave., Miami, FL 33135 on Saturday, February 24TH. 2024.
Blind soccer is a fast-paced and exciting game, played in more than 60 countries, and is the world’s fastest-growing Paralympic sport. With grassroots efforts to introduce the sport to children, teens, and adults across the U.S., USABA (U.S. Association of Blind Athletes) is committed to bringing play equity and accessibility to the largest global sport in the world. The U.S. will field its first blind soccer team at the Paralympics when the Games come to Los Angeles in 2028.
"Leading the charge, the Anthony R. Abraham Foundation, in strategic partnership with the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes and Miami Lighthouse, is proudly launching Miami's inaugural blind soccer program, establishing it as the eighth site for the sport within our country," said Thomas A. Abraham, the Foundation's chairman and Team USA's ambassador for blind soccer. "This pioneering effort highlights our belief in the transformative power of sports to create opportunities, dismantle barriers, and nurture inclusivity for the visually impaired."
The Foundation was initially created by Mr. Thomas Abraham’s parents to show that a life lived for others is a life worth living. And even though they both passed away, the foundation, under the passion and restless dedication of Thomas and family board members continues to help ease poverty, improve the quality of life for those in need, build sustainable communities, support medical research, and ensure excellence in education and medical care for children, through donations to various non-profit charities across the globe, including the U.S Association of Blind Athletes and Miami Lighthouse.
Born in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1952 and adopted from the Crèche of St. Vincent at the age of four by the late Genevieve and Anthony R. Abraham, who was the honorary consul of Lebanon in Miami for over three decades. Thomas Abraham is not only a successful entrepreneur, generous philanthropist, but is also someone devoted to help through the understanding that change, and opportunities must be made available to anyone in need despite origin, social background, or belief.
As the Anthony Abraham Foundation states in its mission, “To love, honor, respect and empower the lives of the suffering, hopeless and forgotten.” Thomas and the board members of the Foundation believe that every effort matters, and no act of kindness ever goes to waste and to do so their programs are built to ensure the necessary assistance is offered where it is needed most, and in the best, most efficient way possible. https://www.abrahamfoundation.com/
