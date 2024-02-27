News Xtend Partners with TapClicks

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, including automated data warehousing, reporting intelligence, and marketing workflow management for media companies, digital marketing agencies, and brands, today announced an exciting new partnership with News Xtend (the digital arm of NewsCorp Australia).

The focus at News Xtend is on delivering digital campaigns that work, and this partnership with TapClicks provides clients with access to a best-in-class analytics platform, helping them make sensible investment decisions to grow their leads and ROAS.

Dale Foenander, General Manager of News Xtend, said, “We are very pleased to announce our partnership with TapClicks, a market-leading cloud-based business intelligence solution. TapClicks will play an important role in the next phase of our transformation and growth. We are excited to see this partnership grow, and for the value TapClicks will deliver to our clients.”

“We are thrilled to welcome News Xtend as a key Smart Marketing partner,” commented Mark Zahar, Senior VP of Strategic Sales at TapClicks. “News Xtend offers their customers strategic solutions driving positive ROAS to their clients. By enabling TapClicks' enterprise platform with Analytics and Big Data, they’re able to process complex data sets and transform them into business and campaign insights.”

Further commenting about TapClicks technology, Foenander stated, "We needed a platform that is purpose-built for the needs of agencies and their clients, and a partner that innovates and keeps pace with the rate of digital change. That's why we chose TapClicks, the platform was the standout across the options we assessed. TapClicks’ data visualization, simple customization, Instant On integrations, load speed and partner support deliver a vastly improved experience for our clients over our previous vendor, Datorama."

About News Xtend

News Xtend is News Corp Australia’s digital marketing agency solution. Backing like this enables us to bring together the very best technology, data, insights, tools and expertise so we deliver industry-leading digital marketing campaigns for clients of all sizes across Australia. For more information, visit https://www.newsxtend.com.au.

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, reporting, data acquisition and management solutions for digital marketing. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

