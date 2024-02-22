Fly Control Chemicals Market Update Companies Showing Sign of Enormous Growth

Fly Control Chemicals Market Share

The surge in waste generation and a significant rise in insect populations are the primary factors driving the growth of the global fly control chemicals market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the global fly control chemicals market for waste management in 2018. According to the report, the market generated $74.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $120.9 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, major segments, top winning strategies, and the competitive landscape.

The surge in waste generation and a significant rise in insect populations are the primary factors driving the growth of the global fly control chemicals market for waste management. However, challenges in storing and handling insecticides are hindering market growth. Stringent government regulations for waste management are expected to create opportunities in the coming years.

On the basis of type, the adulticide segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the larvicide segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026, primarily due to its effectiveness in preventing mosquito breeding.

In terms of waste treatment method, the incineration segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the benefits of incinerators, including energy production, reduced pollution, and convenience in various working environments. The mechanical biological treatment segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2026.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2018, representing more than half of the total market share. The region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026, driven by factors such as enhanced infrastructure, waste management reforms, and an increase in the urban population in emerging countries. However, North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The report also analyzes leading market players, including BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Bayer AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Aimco Pesticides Ltd., and Syngenta.

